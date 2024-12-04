Popular business challenge aimed at upskilling students returns for eighth year

More than 100 students from various schools throughout Northern Ireland are anticipated to showcase their entrepreneurial abilities at the upcoming NI Schools’ Business Challenge 2025, with registration for the event now open.

The initiative is a collaboration among Queen’s Business School, Henderson Group, BDO Northern Ireland, and is supported by CCEA, inviting AS/A-Level Business Studies students to take part. It will take place on February 19, 2025 at Queen’s Business School in Riddel Hall.

Referencing the content of the CCEA A-Level Business Studies qualification, students will be tasked with transforming a business idea or strategy into actionable plans on the day of the event. They will need to employ creativity, innovation, and teamwork while navigating real-world challenges and scenarios.

Laura Jackson, Partner at BDO NI, said: “Developing young talent extends far beyond traditional classroom learning. The business community plays a crucial role in supporting practical educational experiences that prepare students for future professional challenges.

Pictured at Queen’s Business Hub is (L-R): Dr Danielle McConville, Head of Department for Accounting of Queen's Business School; Bronagh Luke, Head of Corporate Marketing at Henderson Group; Kristina Hyland, Audit Director at BDO NI; Ciaran Connolly, Professor and Deputy Head of Queen’s Business School; Claire Scott McAteer, Senior Lecturer at Queen’s Business School; Laura Jackson, BDO NI Partner and Head of Audit; and Billy Moore, Group Financial Director at Henderson Group.

“By engaging in hands-on learning and collaborative projects, students gain essential social and entrepreneurial skills that are vital in today’s business environment. BDO NI are delighted this programme is in its eighth year and remain committed to encouraging schools across the region to demonstrate their students' capabilities and potential.”

The initiative will see students challenged to work as a team to develop – in real time – a business strategy based on a case study provided by Henderson Group. The judging panel, which is made up of representatives from BDO NI, Queen’s Business School and Henderson Group, will evaluate each submission and school presentation with the winner being revealed on the day.

Professor Ciaran Connolly, Queen’s Business School said: “The NI Schools’ Business Challenge Case Study explores key functions of business and provides an insight into how businesses operate by exploring elements such as marketing, e-business, planning, sustainability, and risk management. It offers students an opportunity to apply their knowledge and share their ideas with representatives from the NI business community in a friendly and supportive environment.”

Glenlola Collegiate were crowned 2024 winners and came away with VIP suite tickets for a Belfast Giants Ice Hockey game and a £500 prize pot for their school. The event gave the students a unique platform to engage with industry professionals as well as the opportunity to see around the new Student Hub at Queen’s Business School.

Billy Moore, Group Financial Director, Henderson Group, said: “We are excited to meet the next generation of future leaders and see what entrepreneurial skills this cohort of challengers can bring to our next business strategy case study. Working together as a team and gaining this kind of practical experience is priceless for a young person aiming to enter into the business world after their studies, and we’re delighted to be a part of it.”

Being part of CCEA’s business related A-Level qualifications is what makes this initiative stand out according to Jill Armer, Education Manager from CCEA who added: “Every year we see even more outstanding presentations from students studying A level Business Studies and/or Professional Business Services.

“The event is a brilliant and enjoyable opportunity for students to use their knowledge and bring the topics they are learning into sharp focus using real facts and figures from the Henderson Group. The day itself is fun, and students and teachers have the chance to learn more about the prospects and facilities at Queen’s University and further opportunities for career development with BDO.”