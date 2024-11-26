Portadown College Group to host Christmas Fayre amid centenary celebrations
This much-anticipated event due to be held at the College will be an evening filled with crafts, gifts, and festive treats, all aimed at bringing our community together in the spirit of the Christmas.
Since its formation in 2022, ahead of the College’s Centenary celebrations, the Parents & Friends group has been dedicated to enriching the College community.
Comprised of volunteers including parents (both past and present), past pupils and teaching staff, their mission is to support and grow both curricular and non-curricular activities for the benefit of the students of the College.
The Christmas Fayre will not only provide a fantastic opportunity to pick up unique gifts and enjoy delicious festive treats, but it also serves as a vital fundraiser for the College.
The group supports various initiatives such as pre-loved uniform sales, sports teams, arts events, and career development programs. Over £4,000 has already been reinvested into Portadown College.
Portadown College, affectionately known as ‘PC’, is a cornerstone of the local community, deeply rooted in its history since 1924. With a century of commitment to academic excellence, the college has established itself as a beacon of learning and personal development in the Portadown area.
Portadown College invites everyone to join them for a delightful evening of shopping and community spirit. Admission is just £5 for adults, and all proceeds will go directly towards enhancing the educational experience for our students.
A concession admission is £3 with children under 11 years of age admitted free. Admission is payable at the door on the evening. Refreshments included.
Entertainment on the night will be provided by College students, the Portadown College Dance Team and a Brass Quintet from Poyntzpass Silver band, who are past students.
Whether you’re a parent, past pupil, or simply a friend of the College, your support is invaluable.
Of the upcoming event, group member Dr Tim Neill, said: “The Parents and Friends Of Portadown College is committed to fostering a nurturing and inspiring environment for its students, ensuring that they are well-equipped to contribute positively to society.
"Our the proceeds from our Christmas Fayre goes directly back into support our College community."