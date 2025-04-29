Power NI donation brings new energy to Carryduff nursery
The funding was awarded through Power NI’s Helping Hands initiative, which empowers employees to support community organisations close to their hearts.
The donation will be used to purchase new learning toys and resources that will enrich the nursery’s play-based learning environment, bringing renewed energy – and excitement – to the classroom for both current and future pupils.
Located in the Knockbracken Drive area of the County Down town, St Joseph’s was nominated by Power NI employees Tony and Claire McElroy, whose daughter attends the nursery.
“We have seen first-hand the care, creativity, and passion that the staff bring to everything they do,” said Claire. “It is a real privilege to be able to give something back through Power NI. We know this donation will make a meaningful difference to the nursery community.”
The nursery plans to invest the funding into its role-play areas, helping children to develop their imagination and creativity while also building essential social skills.
Nursery teacher Fiona Donnelly shared her appreciation, saying: “This year, we have focused on expanding our classroom role-play areas to give children more space to explore, create, and connect.
“Thanks to Power NI’s generosity, we have been able to purchase beautiful, engaging resources to enhance our home corner with real-world items. These toys will not only spark imagination but also encourage hands-on learning and collaboration,” she added.
To date, Power NI’s Helping Hands programme has donated tens of thousands of pounds to community groups across Northern Ireland, ensuring local organisations can continue to perform the vital work they do.