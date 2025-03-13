Power NI expands renewable offering with solar panel installation service

Northern Ireland’s leading provider of electricity is set to launch a new Solar Photovoltaic product for customers who want to generate their own renewable power.

The Power NI initiative, delivered in collaboration with Refresh NI – a local business with a management team that has 30 years’ experience providing energy-efficient home improvements – marks an important step in encouraging more homes to reduce CO2 emissions while lowering their energy costs.

Power NI’s solar PV offering guarantees an affordable and eco-friendly solution for homeowners looking to reduce their carbon footprint and energy bills, while also benefiting from seamless installation and comprehensive support.

“At Power NI, we are committed to helping our customers adopt renewable energy solutions,” explains William Steele, Power NI’s Director of Customer Solutions. “We are evolving to be more than just your electricity supplier, becoming your one-stop-partner for all your energy-saving needs.

Power NI’s Director of Customer Solutions, William Steele (L), pictured with Refresh NI’s Managing Director, Bill Cherry.

“Our new solar panel and battery packages are customisable, meaning that there is something to suit every home, helping customers make savings as well as environmental benefits.”

He added: “We have been working with Refresh NI for several years to bring customers a range of market leading Electric Vehicle home chargers, with seamless and affordable installation. This exciting phase of Power NI’s successful partnership with Refresh NI will allow us to help customers in Northern Ireland on the next stage of their energy transition journey.”

Solar panels work by capturing the sun’s energy and converting this into electricity to use in a home, but even when the weather is dull or overcast, they can still generate energy.

Refresh NI brings extensive experience and a proven track record in delivering high-quality solar installations. “We are delighted to work with Power NI on this important initiative," said Bill Cherry, Managing Director at Refresh NI.

“Our shared goal is to make solar energy more accessible and affordable for everyone. With our installation expertise, and Power NI’s decades of excellence in customer experience, we are confident that this partnership will deliver exceptional value to customers,” continued Bill.