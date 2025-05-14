Power NI makes waves with Harbour Heritage donation

An exciting new project that will introduce fully accessible toilet facilities to the popular harbour area of Newcastle is being backed by Northern Ireland’s largest energy provider.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The work at the old Generator House is being carried out by Newcastle Harbour Heritage Association – a body founded in 2020 to try and preserve the history of the harbour, and also foster a sense of community spirit through education, events, and social activities.

To support the project – which received planning permission back in 2023 – and ensure improvements can be made to the Association’s soon-to-be new community hub in the coastal town, a donation of one thousand pounds has been handed over by Power NI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The community hub offers inclusive access for all harbour users, as well as visitors and residents, ensuring that everyone can enjoy Newcastle’s rich maritime history. The latest work requires tiling to be completed in the newly-fitted disabled toilet and shower room. In addition, the community hub is going to have a multi-purpose room and a kitchenette.

Shona Collins, charity secretary at Newcastle Harbour Heritage Association, pictured with Power NI representative Barry Rogan.

Ashleigh O’Neill – the Senior Marketing and Communications Executive at Power NI – said: “We are delighted to support Newcastle Harbour Heritage Association through our Brighter Communities initiative. Their work preserving local heritage – and making the area more accessible for all – is inspiring, and we are proud to play a part in their journey.”

Power NI’s Brighter Communities scheme has been helping local groups and worthwhile organisations that energise communities across Northern Ireland. Since 2018, tens of thousands of pounds have been awarded to ensure this community work can continue.