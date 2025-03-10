Primary school children get a taste for hospitality and tourism
This innovative programme, which engages nine local primary schools, provides young learners with a unique opportunity to experience real-world workplaces, interact with professionals, and develop an early awareness of potential career paths within the industry. By offering workplace visits, interactive activities, and hands-on learning experiences, the pilot aims to inspire and educate children about the diverse and rewarding roles available in the sectors.
Colin Johnston, Managing Director of Galgorm Group, emphasised the importance of early engagement in career education, stating: “We are passionate about inspiring the next generation to explore the vast opportunities within the hospitality and tourism industry. This pilot programme allows children to gain first-hand insight into our workplaces, meet our teams, and understand the wide-ranging careers available. By addressing misconceptions and highlighting progression opportunities, we hope to shape a brighter future for the industry and encourage more young people to consider it as a career of choice.”
Ciara Mulgrew, Programme Manager from Business in the Community, added: “At Business in the Community, we believe in the power of partnerships to inspire and shape young minds. The ‘World of Work’ pilot is a fantastic opportunity to connect primary school pupils with industry professionals, fostering curiosity and ambition from an early age. We are delighted to work with our partners to deliver this impactful project and look forward to seeing its positive outcomes.”
Hilary Gibson, Industry Development Officer at Tourism NI, said: The ‘World of Work’ initiative supports the aims of our successful ‘Make it Here’ campaign, designed to encourage young people, career switchers, returners or retirees, to consider a career in tourism and hospitality sector. The often-overlooked benefits include career progression, training opportunities and flexible working, so breaking down stereotypes and misconceptions of pupils, teachers and parents is essential in helping people to have all the facts about choosing our sector for their career.”
The programme is structured around a series of tailored activities, including school visits and immersive workplace tours that introduce children to different career pathways. Additionally, teachers gain valuable industry insights to better inform and support their students in future career considerations.
For more information about the ‘World of Work’ pilot and its impact, please contact [email protected].