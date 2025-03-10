Primary school children get a taste for hospitality and tourism

A groundbreaking initiative is underway in Mid and East Antrim, as Business in the Community (BITC), in partnership with Adair Arms Hotel, Ballygally Castle Hotel, Galgorm Group, Hospitality Ulster, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, NI Hospitality School, Tourism NI, Tullyglass House Hotel and Papa Browns, launch a pioneering ‘World of Work’ pilot programme designed to introduce primary school children to the exciting career opportunities within the hospitality and tourism sector.

This innovative programme, which engages nine local primary schools, provides young learners with a unique opportunity to experience real-world workplaces, interact with professionals, and develop an early awareness of potential career paths within the industry. By offering workplace visits, interactive activities, and hands-on learning experiences, the pilot aims to inspire and educate children about the diverse and rewarding roles available in the sectors.

Colin Johnston, Managing Director of Galgorm Group, emphasised the importance of early engagement in career education, stating: “We are passionate about inspiring the next generation to explore the vast opportunities within the hospitality and tourism industry. This pilot programme allows children to gain first-hand insight into our workplaces, meet our teams, and understand the wide-ranging careers available. By addressing misconceptions and highlighting progression opportunities, we hope to shape a brighter future for the industry and encourage more young people to consider it as a career of choice.”

Ciara Mulgrew, Programme Manager from Business in the Community, added: “At Business in the Community, we believe in the power of partnerships to inspire and shape young minds. The ‘World of Work’ pilot is a fantastic opportunity to connect primary school pupils with industry professionals, fostering curiosity and ambition from an early age. We are delighted to work with our partners to deliver this impactful project and look forward to seeing its positive outcomes.”

Supporting primary school children to get a taste for hospitality and tourism through the ‘World of Work’ pilot are (l-r) Hilary Gibson, Tourism NI; Iris Houston, The Adair Arms; Danielle Gillan, Mid and East Antrim Council; Julie McAuley, Principal Braidside Integrated PS; Braidside IPS Pupils Logan and Georgia; Ciara Mulgrew, Business in the Community; Stephen McPhillips, Galgorm Group; Shauna Kerr, Tullyglass House Hotel; Matthew Donnan, Tourism NI; Aoife Mort, Tourism NI; and Gavin Megaw, Business in the Community

Hilary Gibson, Industry Development Officer at Tourism NI, said: The ‘World of Work’ initiative supports the aims of our successful ‘Make it Here’ campaign, designed to encourage young people, career switchers, returners or retirees, to consider a career in tourism and hospitality sector. The often-overlooked benefits include career progression, training opportunities and flexible working, so breaking down stereotypes and misconceptions of pupils, teachers and parents is essential in helping people to have all the facts about choosing our sector for their career.”

The programme is structured around a series of tailored activities, including school visits and immersive workplace tours that introduce children to different career pathways. Additionally, teachers gain valuable industry insights to better inform and support their students in future career considerations.