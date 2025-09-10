Progressive Building Society enters £80K partnership with four local charities

Progressive Building Society has announced a landmark £80,000 commitment to support four leading charities in Northern Ireland, furthering its mission to invest in the wellbeing of local communities.

The new five-year partnership will see Women’s Aid NI, Simon Community NI, Autism NI and Northern Ireland Hospice each receive £20,000 annually until 2030.

The initiative reinforces Progressive’s long-standing dedication to social impact, with each charity reflecting core values held by the organisation, namely, compassion, inclusion and meaningful community support.

Michael Boyd, Chief Executive of Progressive Building Society, said the initiative marks a significant and deliberate step forward in the Society’s community investment strategy.

L-R: Sorcha Matthews, Corporate Fundraising Manager Autism NI, Kelly Roulston, Corporate Team Fundraising Manager NI Hospice, Michael Boyd, Chief Executive Progressive Building Society, Jim Dennison, Chief Executive Simon Community NI & Sonya McMullan, Regional Services Manager Women’s Aid NI.

“We are proud to partner with four organisations that deliver transformative work across Northern Ireland,” he said.

“As a mutual society, we are deeply rooted in the communities we serve. With 11 branches across the region, we are focused on making a tangible difference to people’s lives.

“Through these partnerships, we hope to contribute meaningfully to the essential work of these charities and to help support individuals and families who are most in need.”

Each of the selected organisations brings a unique and vital service to people across Northern Ireland, tackling issues such as homelessness, domestic violence, autism inclusion and end-of-life care.

Sonya McMullan, Regional Services Manager at Women’s Aid NI, welcomed the collaboration.

“To effectively tackle violence against women and girls, we must all work together across every section of our society,” she said.

“We are truly excited to collaborate with Progressive to help create a safer Northern Ireland for everyone through this ambitious partnership.”

Sorcha Mathews, Corporate Fundraising Manager at Autism NI, said the funding will help drive both public awareness and practical support.

“This partnership plays a vital role in advancing our shared vision of a more inclusive and supportive society for autistic people and their families,” she said.

“Through their ongoing support and generous contributions, we can continue providing essential services, increase public understanding, and promote meaningful inclusion across Northern Ireland.

“This partnership demonstrates the powerful impact businesses can have when they invest in creating lasting social change.”

Jim Dennison, Chief Executive of Simon Community NI, said the support comes at a critical time.

“At its core, this partnership is about a shared belief that everyone should have a safe place to call home,” he said.

“Right now, thousands of people across Northern Ireland are experiencing or at risk of homelessness - and that number is growing.

“Every day we work with people who are doing everything they can to get back on their feet, often in incredibly difficult circumstances.

“With Progressive’s support, we’ll be able to reach more people and provide the help they need, when they need it most.”

Kelly Roulston, Corporate Team Fundraising Manager at Northern Ireland Hospice, said the partnership will make a meaningful difference.

“The support from Progressive will make a tremendous impact on the work we do every day at the Northern Ireland Hospice,” she said.

“Their commitment and generosity will play a key role in raising essential funds to support the local families who rely on the hospice each year.”

