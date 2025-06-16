Quilts honouring Troubles victims go on display in Dromara and Dromore to mark Twelfth

The quilts were created by volunteers from victims support group SEFF.

Memorial quilts honouring Troubles victims go on display in Dromara this week, marking the run-up to this year’s July 12 celebrations.

Created by volunteers from support group the South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF), the quilts go on display in St John's Parish Church, Dromara, on Wednesday (18th) for one week, followed by Dromore Church of Ireland Cathedral from June 26 to July 3.

The eight memorial quilts and an organisational tapestry collectively remember 600 innocent victims of the Troubles, with SEFF director Kenny Donaldson explaining their message is that violence was futile and totally unjustified, those remembered are wholly innocent, and the legacy of those represented will live on amongst those left behind.

Mr Donaldson added: “SEFF is committed to supporting innocent victim and survivors of the Troubles across Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and Great Britain.

“Amongst those remembered are the Herron family, Alan Corbett, the O'Reilly brothers and many others from the local area and throughout Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain and mainland Europe, including civilians and members of the security forces and prison service.

“SEFF’s doors are open and welcoming to all innocents, whether victimised by republican or loyalist terrorism or through criminal-based actions committed by members of the security forces. SEFF is not defined by constitutional politics or denominational religion - it’s our values that unite us, consistent opposition to violence.

“The quilts were developed by a team of special volunteers within SEFF under the guidance of a project facilitator. The quilts humanise those being remembered, who may be said to be ordinary people but who were actually extraordinary to those who they were known to best.”

The quilts are titled ‘Your Legacy Lives On’, ‘A Patchwork of Innocents’, ‘Terrorism knows No Borders’, ‘Uniting Innocent Victims’, ‘Through Remembering We Build Bridges’, ‘Brougher Mountain Innocents Remembered’, ‘Lives That Mattered’ and ‘Diversity in Life, Remembered in Unity’. The organisational tapestry depicts a tree, its branches illustrating growth and developments over the years.

One of the memorial quilts, titled 'Your Legacy Lives On'.

Each of the quilt titles reflects core messages SEFF wants to represent through the lives being remembered and honoured.

Said Mr Donaldson: “The basis for the quilts can be found in comments made by many families – no-one remembers us, no-one cares, we are forgotten.

"The SEFF family always remembers and will continue to do so in the months and years ahead, thus ensuring that the legacy of innocents and the way in which they chose to live their lives is represented.”

The Orange Order’s Lower Iveagh district master, Gavin Beck, said his organisations is delighted to be working with SEFF and the two venues to bring “beautiful and poignant quilts to the area as part of the lead-up to this year’s Twelfth of July celebrations”.

One of the memorial quilts, which collectively remember 600 Troubles victims.

He said: “Remembering innocent victims of terrorism has always featured prominently within the Orange family. William, Noreen and Elizabeth Herron, for example, who are commemorated on the quilts, are also remembered on a plaque at Dromore Orange Hall.

“I would encourage everyone, particularly our young people, to make a special effort to visit the exhibition.”