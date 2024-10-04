Raising awareness of mental health challenges among men in the construction industry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In a powerful gesture of support for World Mental Health Day on October 10, a local contractor is installing Samaritans signage outside Belfast to bring attention to the mental health challenges faced by men in the construction industry. The signage, prominently displayed in high-traffic areas, will promote Samaritans' helpline and encourage open discussions about mental health, particularly among men, who are disproportionately affected by mental health issues within the sector.

The construction industry has one of the highest rates of suicide among any profession, with men often facing immense pressure to remain strong and silent in the face of mental and emotional struggles. The contractor, John McQuillan Contracts, aims to combat this stigma by highlighting the importance of mental health support and reminding workers that it's okay to seek help.

“We’re in an industry where long hours, tough conditions, and the pressure to perform can take a heavy toll on mental health, especially for men who might feel like they can’t show vulnerability,” said Dan McGowan, Contracts Manager of John McQuillan Contracts. “This World Mental Health Day, we want to send a clear message to our workers and the wider community: there’s no shame in reaching out for help, and Samaritans are always there to listen.”

The initiative will see large, visible signage featuring Samaritans' 24/7 helpline number, [116 123], placed along the Saintfield Road whilst work is being carried out. The display will include messages specifically aimed at encouraging people to take their mental health seriously and to talk about their challenges before they become overwhelming.

World Mental Health Day, observed on October 10, is a global initiative aimed at raising awareness of mental health issues and mobilising efforts in support of mental well-being. This year’s theme highlights the importance of addressing mental health and wellbeing in the workplace, for the benefit of people, organisations, and communities.

Marcella Taylor, Regional Director of Samaritans in Northern Ireland says: “Samaritans provide confidential, 24-hour emotional support to anyone who is struggling to cope, feeling overwhelmed, or experiencing suicidal thoughts. Their helpline offers a lifeline to those in distress, and with the support of businesses like John McQuillan Contracts this vital resource is being brought directly to those who may need it most.”