Rates timebomb: Minister begs Westminster for cash, but no guarantee taxpayers won't be hit with 'stealth bill' from Stormont keeping the money

Rates hikes are likely as councils need to cover increased staff National Insurance costs. Picture: Pacemaker Belfast.

Stormont’s Finance Minister has asked Westminster for help, after the News Letter exposed a “rates timebomb” looming over taxpayers.

But Caoimhe Archibald still hasn’t committed to handing out any UK government aid that could reduce ordinary people’s council rates bills, leading to fears that Stormont will keep hold of any cash that comes in – as the Finance Department is accused of doing with a recent package supposed to help with business taxes.

One politician now worries that councils will be forced to substantially hike up their rates over the next few months, something he describes as a “stealth tax” being passed onto the public.

Earlier this week, the News Letter detailed what has been labelled a “rates timebomb” from National Insurance increases imposed by Chancellor Rachel Reeves in her first budget.

Ards and North Down UUP alderman Philip Smith warns of a rates timebomb from increased public sector National Insurance contributions.

Starting in April, employers will have to pay far more National Insurance, which for Northern Ireland councils is estimated to mean staff cost increases of somewhere around £1m each – a rise that would have to be covered through rates hikes.

On Wednesday the chancellor announced a package of over £500m to help councils in England tackle the issue. That same day, Ms Archibald said she’s writing to the Treasury asking for money to cover increasing costs in Northern Ireland.

But she still hasn’t committed to actually distributing that cash to councils, instead of keeping it to bolster Stormont’s strained finances.

Due to Westminster funding arrangements, the cash boost in England should result in an extra £12m or so coming to Northern Ireland – enough to absorb the increased National Insurance costs for all of the province’s councils.

Stormont Finance Minister Caoimhe Archibald has asked the UK Treasury for financial help. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Last month the Finance Department was accused of pocketing Westminster cash meant to be used to help businesses with their rates bills, meaning there’s recent precedent for Stormont keeping bonus tax relief money for its own purposes.

Alderman Philip Smith, who leads the UUP on Ards and North Down Council, worries that councils won’t get hold of the help they need, forcing them to pass staff cost increases onto ratepayers.

He stated: “I say to the Finance Minister, be transparent, be fair, pay councils what they are owed, and don’t hit ratepayers with a National Insurance stealth tax.

"For a council, the primary source of income is rates. With my council, the additional cost of £1m from increased National Insurance bills translates into an increase in the rates of 1.6%.

"The ratepayer ends up getting the bill, but that doesn’t need to be the case.”

The problem, he adds, is that any money that’s supposed to help councils tackle National Insurance costs won’t be ring-fenced and can be reassigned by Stormont.

“Whatever the final sum is, local government in Northern Ireland must receive its fair share,” said Mr Smith.

"The NI Executive has the flexibility to allocate the money as they see fit. I would hope that they do not decide to sacrifice local government and deliver a stealth tax to ratepayers.”