Rathlin Island: A conservation success story on the Causeway Coast.

In recent years, the local bird populations that have been protected on Rathlin Island have come under threat from invasive predators. The Puffins, Manx shearwaters, and Kittiwakes are facing significant challenges as rats and ferrets impact their survival.

However, islanders and experts have come together and have successfully found a way to solve this.

Rathlin Island, just a short ferry ride from Ballycastle, is a breathtaking destination and a vital site for seabird conservation. Local conservationists are actively working to reduce predators to ensure the long-term survival of these remarkable birds. The ongoing effort to restore the island’s ecosystem allows visitors to engage with wildlife preservation while enjoying the area’s stunning natural beauty.

The Causeway Coast and Rathlin Island have largely been a success with local conservation efforts helping puffin populations recover by over 30% due to the eradication of invasive species, with this method boasting an impressive 88% success rate.

Puffins

Rathlin Island provides visitors with the most breathtaking scenery and natural landscapes. In addition to its wildlife, the island is full of history. Those who spend a day exploring can learn about ancient ruins and tales of shipwrecks that span the coastline.

Marine Hotel in Ballycastle is the perfect base for those wanting to visit Rathlin Island. Just a short boat ride away, Marine Hotel offers a cosy retreat surrounded by the rugged beauty of the north coast.