Rock Choir members from Belfast return home after triumphant performance at Edinburgh Fringe

Rock Choir Members from Belfast gave a standout performance at Edinburgh Fringe Festival this month when they took part in the festival. They travelled more than 200 miles to give a performance of a lifetime.

They were one of 40 choirs from across the UK consisting of nearly 3000 Rock Choir Members who returned to the internationally-renowned Edinburgh Festival Fringe, with performances across the month of August at Space Triplex over 23 nights. What’s more, public demand for Rock Choir at the festival has been so strong over the past few years that Rock Choir has received 3 Sell Out Laurels from the Fringe Society.

The performances gave the general public an opportunity to experience a spectacular concert of uplifting, feel-good, pop, rock and chart songs performed by award-winning national phenomenon Rock Choir.

Each choir comprised of 60 singers who performed a 45-minute set. Two different shows and choirs are featured every night to ensure that as many as possible have this unique opportunity to perform in front of a packed audience. Rock Choir Member Jan said, "it was such a privilege to be part of this amazing experience!"

Rock Choir outside Edinburgh Fringe venue

Audiences experienced a spectacular concert of uplifting, feel-good, pop, rock and chart songs performed by the original and pioneering contemporary choir of the UK. Songs included pop and rock songs from the decades and from the current chart. From Guns’n’Roses to Whitney Houston.

Rock Choir was the first contemporary choir of its kind offering an accessible and inclusive experience for amateur singers and has now become a household name. With over 33,000 members in over 400 local communities, it offers an alternative experience to the traditional classical or community choir, with its uplifting ethos of fun, friendship and community spirit being a huge part of attraction. At an individual level, it helps improve people's well-being by building their self-confidence and self-esteem.