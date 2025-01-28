Room for celebration as McKeever Hotels awards exceptional employees in Antrim
Six members of staff from the group’s Antrim-based hotels received a ‘Peoples Choice Award’ at the ceremony, being voted for by their fellow team members.
Dunadry Hotel and Gardens award winners were Susan Bingham who received ‘Employee of the Year’, Gavin Magee who was named ‘Rising Star’ and Laura Dunlop who was recognised for ‘Outstanding Contribution’.
Whilst Dunsilly Hotel winners were Robert Jones, who won ‘Employee of the Year’, Brooke Davis who took the ‘Rising Star’ title and Martin Adair who received the ‘Outstanding Contribution’ award.
Created to acknowledge the colleagues who consistently go above and beyond, deliver exceptional service and embody the values of McKeever Hotels’ ‘We Do More’ maxim, the awards celebrated the dedication and passion that make the hotels unforgettable destinations.
Congratulating the award recipients, Eddie McKeever, Managing Director of McKeever Hotels said: “Our colleagues truly are the are heart and soul of the whole operation; they are the driving force behind our success. Without their dedication, passion and hard work, none of what we achieve would be possible and we are incredibly blessed to have such an outstanding team.
“These awards are our way of giving back and showing our appreciation and recognition for our team members and the remarkable contribution they make in their roles. This celebration reflects our ‘we do more’ ethos, which is all about going above and beyond – not just for our guests, but for the staff who make our business what it is. Huge congratulations to all our winners. We are so proud to have you on the McKeever Hotels team.”