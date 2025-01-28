Room for celebration as McKeever Hotels awards exceptional employees in Antrim

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As part of its industry leading employee recognition programme, McKeever Hotels has recognised the outstanding achievement of its team members across the six hotels in its portfolio.

Six members of staff from the group’s Antrim-based hotels received a ‘Peoples Choice Award’ at the ceremony, being voted for by their fellow team members.

Dunadry Hotel and Gardens award winners were Susan Bingham who received ‘Employee of the Year’, Gavin Magee who was named ‘Rising Star’ and Laura Dunlop who was recognised for ‘Outstanding Contribution’.

Whilst Dunsilly Hotel winners were Robert Jones, who won ‘Employee of the Year’, Brooke Davis who took the ‘Rising Star’ title and Martin Adair who received the ‘Outstanding Contribution’ award.

Martin Adair, Outstanding Contribution at the Dunsilly Hotel

Created to acknowledge the colleagues who consistently go above and beyond, deliver exceptional service and embody the values of McKeever Hotels’ ‘We Do More’ maxim, the awards celebrated the dedication and passion that make the hotels unforgettable destinations.

Congratulating the award recipients, Eddie McKeever, Managing Director of McKeever Hotels said: “Our colleagues truly are the are heart and soul of the whole operation; they are the driving force behind our success. Without their dedication, passion and hard work, none of what we achieve would be possible and we are incredibly blessed to have such an outstanding team.