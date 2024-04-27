Runners Gear Up for Moy Park Belfast City Marathon as Translink Announce Early Trains for Race Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Early trains will depart from Derry, Larne, Bangor and Newry, with all arrivals in Belfast’s Lanyon Place Station before 8am, ahead of the race start at 9am from Stormont Estate and finishing in Ormeau Park.

Commenting on the early trains for race day, Hannah Rooney, Rail Events Supervisor at Translink, said: “We wanted to make it as easy as possible for runners and spectators to use our services as they make their way to the start line. With thousands of people travelling into the city to either take part or cheer on runners, using the bus or train is a great way to make your journey easy and hassle-free for an enjoyable and memorable day.

“We’d like to wish everyone taking part good luck and would encourage as many people as possible to support the event’s charity partner, Air Ambulance NI to help them continue to deliver essential life-saving services.”

Representaatives from Translink, Moy Park BCM and Air Ambulance NI promoting marathon travel

Details of all enhanced and regular services can be found online or on the Translink Journey Planner app.

Tickets can be purchased in advance or on the day with both cash and contactless payment. A Sunday day tracker ticket offers unlimited travel on bus and rail for £9 and is available from the conductor, ticket offices or on the mLink app on the day and may offer best value.

In addition to early trains, Translink will operate a free shuttle bus from Belfast City Hall (outside SS Moore’s) 07:00 – 8:00am and Lanyon Place Train Station 7:30am – 8:00am to the start line.

Spectator transport is also available from Stormont with a shuttle bus available to collect spectators from Massey Avenue to travel to Ormeau Park after the start of the race at Stormont.

Additionally, team relay transport is available with a shuttle bus service running from 8:00am – 10:00am from Annadale Embankment at Dunnes Stores to drop runners off at each relay changeover point on a loop.

For those travelling back to Belfast City Centre a shuttle bus will transport participants from Ormeau Embankment to Belfast City Centre. This service will run from 11:45am – 4:00pm.

Meanwhile a complimentary Glider service is available from SS Moore’s Chichester Street or Wellington Street to Stormont. This service will run until 4:30pm, every 15 minutes. Please note that Stormont car parks will close from 5:00pm.

Translink will also be at Belfast’s Titanic Exhibition Centre (TEC) on Friday 3rd and Saturday 4th May for the Moy Park Belfast City Marathon Expo. They will be joined by a team from Better Gyms at their ‘pop-up bus shelter gym’ inviting attendees to have a go at a series of fun fitness challenges.