Samaritans calling on buildings to light up in green on the Longest Night.

Samaritans will mark the Longest Night of the year this week to remind those struggling to cope that its helpline is open during their darkest hours this Christmas.

Christmas may be a time for festive cheer, but it can also be a particularly hard time. For many people, it can bring feelings of loneliness, grief, or isolation.

On Christmas Day alone, up to 50 listening volunteers will be on duty across Northern Ireland, providing vital emotional support to people struggling to cope.

Volunteers answered over 9,000 calls to Samaritans 24-hour freephone number (116 123) last December.

Victoria, Samaritans Volunteer

The mental health charity is asking landmarks, public buildings and heritage sites across Northern Ireland to light up in green to mark the Longest Night on Saturday, December 21st, to show people Samaritans are here for them during the long dark nights – especially over Christmas.

Marcella Taylor, Regional Director for Samaritans in Northern Ireland, said: “Last year nearly 100 volunteers in Northern Ireland gave up time with their families and friends on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day to be there for people who needed someone to listen. This year especially, we want to remind everyone that volunteers across all eight branches will be available 24/7 over the Christmas period”.

Explaining what it means to volunteer on Christmas Day Samaritans Volunteer, Nick, said: “I have always volunteered on Christmas Day since joining Samaritans six years ago. From personal experience, being a caller 11 years ago, I know that events such as Christmas, anniversaries, and birthdays can be the most difficult times, so I feel these are the most important times to be available for our callers”.

Volunteers like Nick provide a crucial lifeline for those in need of someone to talk to, offering comfort, support, and a listening ear during one of the toughest times of the year.

Samaritans: if you need us this winter, call 116 123 at anytime, day or night.

Samaritans Volunteer, Victoria, explains: “Starting a 7am shift on Christmas Day might sound like a sacrifice, but it’s one I’m more than willing to make because it can mean everything to someone in crisis. Sometimes, you’re the only person they’ll talk to that day, and hearing a friendly, supportive voice can remind them they’re not alone.”

“Loneliness is one of the most common themes in calls, and while we can’t solve every issue, we can offer hope by being there to listen. Our service is available 24/7, 365 days a year. While you may have to wait, you will always get through to someone who cares.”

Marcella Continues: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank all those landmarks across Northern Ireland for lighting up for our Longest Night campaign and to say a huge thankyou to all our volunteers who will be taking time out to be on duty over the festive period.”