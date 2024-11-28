Santa has arrived at Dobbies’ Lisburn store, with festive experiences starting this week, including Santa’s Breakfast which kicks off this weekend (Saturday 30 November).

Families in Lisburn can have a jolly start to festivities at Santa’s Breakfast, which is packed with plenty of Christmas fun.

Children over three years old can build and name their own festive soft toy stuffed with a little help from Santa and his elves, and those under three will receive a special pre-made teddy to cherish for years to come. With storytelling, festive games, and a chance to meet Santa, it’s the perfect way to kick off the festive season with the little ones.

The whole family will sit down and tuck into a delicious breakfast, with children choosing from either the regular or vegetarian menu, or continental option. The regular options feature pork sausage, scrambled eggs, hash browns and baked beans, accompanied by apple juice, orange juice, or water, while the vegetarian option includes Quorn sausages alongside scrambled eggs, hash browns and baked beans, with the same drink choices available. The continental option includes a children’s croissant, jam, yoghurt and banana, with the same drink choices available.

Dobbies’ Events Programme Manager, Ayesha Nickson is looking forward to welcoming kids along to the Santa’s Breakfast experience at the Lisburn store. She said: “Santa’s officially arrived at Dobbies’ Lisburn store! We’re counting down the hours until children can come and see Santa, with our Santa’s Breakfast experience launching this Saturday. Whether little ones are meeting Santa and his elves for the first time, or it’s a form family favourite, our Santa’s Breakfast experience aims to create magical moments that can be treasured for years to come.

“Families from Lisburn can experience Christmas, in every sense at Dobbies. We still have spaces available to book and we can’t wait to welcome everyone!”

Customers are encouraged to book in advance to avoid disappointment.

· Santa’s Breakfast runs from 30 November until 24 December, priced from £8.60 per adult, £16.99 for children between 3 to 10 years old, £13.99 for under 3s