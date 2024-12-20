Senior Ulster Unionist challenges Prime Minister on rural crime

Ulster Unionist peer Lord Rogan has challenged Keir Starmer to use his past experience as Director of Public Prosecutions to tackle rural crime across the United Kingdom.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking in a House of Lords debate on the rural economy, Lord Rogan said Northern Ireland “is highly dependent on a healthy and expanding rural economy for its prosperity,” with 58% of the Province’s businesses located in rural areas.

He continued: “On taking power, the Labour Government chose to pause the growth deals - designed for predominantly rural areas - in the Mid South West and Causeway Coast and Glens, with Ministers resorting to the now familiar excuse of a hole in the public finances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That situation was rectified by the Chancellor in her Autumn Budget Statement, but the level of uncertainty, disappointment and worry felt in those rural areas was palpable and did nothing to build confidence that the new government have either understanding of or empathy with those seeking to grow the rural economy in the Province.”

Lord Rogan

The former Ulster Unionist president said the government’s lack of understanding was underlined by its decision to impose an inheritance tax on farms worth more than £1 million which, he said, “has placed the future of many farms, and indeed a way of rural life, under grave threat.”

In a wide-ranging speech, Lord Rogan told peers that rural crime was currently costing the Northern Ireland economy £2 million a year.

“As well as people falling victim to petty crime, a sad reality in many parts of society, is that rural communities are regularly targeted by organised crime groups,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This criminality takes various forms, including waste crime, animal and machinery theft, and illegal puppy breeding and smuggling, and the proceeds are funnelled back into further criminality.”

He asked Rural Affairs Minister Baroness Hayman: “Given the organised nature of these activities, is there is scope for police and security forces across the United Kingdom to work more closely together to tackle this rural crime?”