Set up Northern Ireland Imperial War Museum in East Londonderry, urge Miller and Carmichael
In a joint statement, the UUP duo congratulated those who organised, participated and watched Armed Forces Day events throughout 2024, thereby making each occasion a “stunning success”.
Mr Miller and Mr Carmichael said that following on from the success of these Armed Forces Day events and given East Londonderry’s “rich military history”, more of these events should be organised across the constituency.
They added: “So often we only remember the services and sacrifice of our Armed Forces during Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day.
“Armed Forces Day is especially poignant because it once again reminds us of the sterling work which our forces are doing, not just here in Northern Ireland against the increasing terrorist threat, but on a global sphere where many of our Armed Forces are serving.
“And equally significantly, it should remind us to keep in our thoughts and prayers the families of those serving in these various military spheres of operations, as well as those who have been wounded in operations, and the families who have lost loved ones serving their country, not just in present conflicts but in the past Troubles.
“We also congratulate the organisers of military memorabilia across our constituency and encourage them to host as many of these events as possible.
“Given this rich East Londonderry history with the Armed Forces across the centuries, we will be investigating how we could establish a Northern Ireland Imperial War Museum, preferably in our constituency,” said Mr Miller and Mr Carmichael.