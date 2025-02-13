Share Energy proudly sponsors the 30 Under 30 Northern Ireland Climate Change-Makers programme

Empowering the next generation of climate leaders

Share Energy is proud to announce its sponsorship of the 30 Under 30 Northern Ireland Climate Change-Makers programme, an initiative dedicated to developing the next generation of climate leaders.

Developed by Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, this programme supports 30 leaders under the age of 30 who are making a difference in tackling climate change in association with Podiem. Through a series of expert-led workshops and accredited Carbon Literacy Training, participants will gain the skills and knowledge needed to drive sustainability efforts in Northern Ireland and beyond.

Damian Wilson, CEO at Share Energy commented: “At Share Energy, we believe in the power of innovation and education to create a more sustainable future.

“Climate change is one of the most pressing challenges of our time. Supporting young leaders through initiatives like 30 Under 30 aligns perfectly with our mission to promote smart energy solutions and drive sustainable change.”

The 30 Under 30 programme will focus on critical topics such as biodiversity, leadership and health and wellbeing, equipping participants with the tools needed to make a lasting impact.

Damian continued: “This programme is more than an award – it is a platform for action. Share Energy is excited to be part of this transformative journey, helping to inspire and empower the next wave of climate advocates.”

