​​SHS Group named Northern Ireland’s most responsible business at the 2025 Responsible Business Awards​

Winners in the 13 responsible business categories were announced at the black-tie event held at ICC Belfast, hosted by presenters Mark Simpson and Sarah Travers. Brand owner and service provider in the fast-moving consumer goods sector SHS Group was named Northern Ireland Responsible Company of the Year.
The winners in 2025 are:
- NI Responsible Company of the Year, sponsored by JP Corry – SHS Group
- Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award, sponsored by Encirc – AMS
- Climate Action Award, sponsored by Heron Energy – Finnebrogue
- Collaborative Action Award, sponsored by Arthur Cox – Translink
- Employer of Choice Award, sponsored by Ulster University – P McVey Building Systems
- Impact in Your Community Award, sponsored by SPAR NI – Translink
- Nature & Biodiversity Award, sponsored by SONI – Translink
- One-to-Watch Award, sponsored by Danske Bank – Prestige Insurance Holdings
- Responsible Business Ambassador Award, sponsored by SSE Airtricity – Fiacre O’Donnell, Encirc
- Responsible Product / Service Award, sponsored by Translink – AG Paving + Building Products
- Responsible Technology Innovation Award, sponsored by Allstate NI – Express Merchants
- Skills & Education Award, sponsored by Belfast Harbour – Belfast City Airport
- Wellbeing at Work Award, sponsored by Larne Port – Diageo Ireland
2025 marks the 20th year of the Awards which are run in partnership with key sponsor Henry Brothers and event partner Fujitsu, along with media partners Ulster Business and U105 and communications partner Lanyon Group.
Vicky Davies, Chair of BITC and Chief Executive of Danske Bank, commented: “These Awards provide a platform to showcase and celebrate the most innovative and inspirational responsible businesses. As the only Awards dedicated to responsible business in NI, this is a unique opportunity for leaders in all areas of corporate responsibility to be recognised and rewarded for going beyond profit to be a force for good for society and the environment, and its serves as a way to inspire others to follow suit."
For more information on each of the winners and the event, visit www.bitcni.org.uk/awards.