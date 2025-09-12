​​SHS Group named Northern Ireland’s most responsible business at the 2025 Responsible Business Awards​

By Suzi McIlwain
Contributor
Published 12th Sep 2025, 08:53 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2025, 09:52 BST
Responsible business network Business in the Community Northern Ireland (BITC) has announced the 2025 winners of the Responsible Business Awards in Northern Ireland at a gala event at ICC Belfast.

Winners in the 13 responsible business categories were announced at the black-tie event held at ICC Belfast, hosted by presenters Mark Simpson and Sarah Travers. Brand owner and service provider in the fast-moving consumer goods sector SHS Group was named Northern Ireland Responsible Company of the Year.

The winners in 2025 are:

  • NI Responsible Company of the Year, sponsored by JP Corry – SHS Group
  • Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award, sponsored by Encirc – AMS
  • Climate Action Award, sponsored by Heron Energy – Finnebrogue
  • Collaborative Action Award, sponsored by Arthur Cox – Translink
  • Employer of Choice Award, sponsored by Ulster University – P McVey Building Systems
  • Impact in Your Community Award, sponsored by SPAR NI – Translink
  • Nature & Biodiversity Award, sponsored by SONI – Translink
  • One-to-Watch Award, sponsored by Danske Bank – Prestige Insurance Holdings
  • Responsible Business Ambassador Award, sponsored by SSE Airtricity – Fiacre O’Donnell, Encirc
  • Responsible Product / Service Award, sponsored by Translink – AG Paving + Building Products
  • Responsible Technology Innovation Award, sponsored by Allstate NI – Express Merchants
  • Skills & Education Award, sponsored by Belfast Harbour – Belfast City Airport
  • Wellbeing at Work Award, sponsored by Larne Port – Diageo Ireland

2025 marks the 20th year of the Awards which are run in partnership with key sponsor Henry Brothers and event partner Fujitsu, along with media partners Ulster Business and U105 and communications partner Lanyon Group.

Vicky Davies, Chair of BITC and Chief Executive of Danske Bank, commented: “These Awards provide a platform to showcase and celebrate the most innovative and inspirational responsible businesses. As the only Awards dedicated to responsible business in NI, this is a unique opportunity for leaders in all areas of corporate responsibility to be recognised and rewarded for going beyond profit to be a force for good for society and the environment, and its serves as a way to inspire others to follow suit."

For more information on each of the winners and the event, visit www.bitcni.org.uk/awards.

SHS Group - winner of top Award NI Responsible Company of the Year.

1. Contributed

SHS Group - winner of top Award NI Responsible Company of the Year. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly

2. Contributed

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Guests take a selfie

3. Contributed

Guests take a selfie Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Host Mark Simpson interviews Alfie Bickerstaff, Head Boy, Ashfield Boys' High School

4. Contributed

Host Mark Simpson interviews Alfie Bickerstaff, Head Boy, Ashfield Boys' High School Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Vicky DaviesNorthern Ireland
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice