​​SHS Group named Northern Ireland’s most responsible business at the 2025 Responsible Business Awards​

Winners in the 13 responsible business categories were announced at the black-tie event held at ICC Belfast, hosted by presenters Mark Simpson and Sarah Travers. Brand owner and service provider in the fast-moving consumer goods sector SHS Group was named Northern Ireland Responsible Company of the Year.

2025 marks the 20th year of the Awards which are run in partnership with key sponsor Henry Brothers and event partner Fujitsu, along with media partners Ulster Business and U105 and communications partner Lanyon Group.

Vicky Davies, Chair of BITC and Chief Executive of Danske Bank, commented: “These Awards provide a platform to showcase and celebrate the most innovative and inspirational responsible businesses. As the only Awards dedicated to responsible business in NI, this is a unique opportunity for leaders in all areas of corporate responsibility to be recognised and rewarded for going beyond profit to be a force for good for society and the environment, and its serves as a way to inspire others to follow suit."