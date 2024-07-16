SOMA Fest 2024 brings celebration of Irish folk music to County Down

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

SOMA Festival will return to Castlewellan, County Down this month for three days of excellent musical performances from artists right across the whole of Ireland. This year’s festival celebrates the rich heritage of Irish folk music and the vibrant local culture.

Spanning from July 19-21, some of the biggest names in folk music will headline the 2024 instalment of the ever-popular festival.

Kicking off the weekend, Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin will play the King’s Inn on Friday 19 July (doors 7.30pm), supported by the Ciara McCrickard Trio. This event is in partnership with Glór Uachtar Tíre.

The Dublin-native is one of the best known vocalists and multi-instrumentalists from the Irish capital, performing in both English and Gaeilge and taking inspiration from the sean-nós tradition.

Also playing to audiences on July 19 is Belfast-based tradtronica group Huartan, consisting of Stiofán Ó Luachráin, Catriona Ní Ghribín and Múlú.

Taking to St Malachy's GAC stage, with doors at 9pm, the award-winning trio promise an evening of electronic beats combined with traditional Irish music that is unlike anything heard before.

Supported by DJ Dalba, this high-adrenaline event will have everyone jumping and dancing the whole night.

Headlining SOMA Festival 2024 is Saturday’s musical feat John Spillane, who returns to Castlewellan from his native Cork for another captivating concert.

Well-known for his iconic tunes such as All The Ways You Wander and The Dunnes Store Girl, the mesmerising show will see John switch between his love of music and poetry as well as some Irish humour thrown in there for good merit.

Joined on stage by the exceptionally talented Soma House Band, John will be supported on stage by Graham Henderson (keys), John McSherry (pipes/low whistle), Emma King (percussion/drums), Seán Ó Meara (guitar), and Tola Custy (fiddle).

Ending on a bang, King’s Inn is set to play host to both Grooveline and Lonesome George as well as support act Le Chéile from 8pm on Sunday 21 July.

Six-piece funk group Grooveline boast a unique sound, mixing jazz, hip-hop, trad and more together in one cohesive arrangement that is infectiously energetic.

Lonesome George will also take to the stage, with songwriting duo Joe Campbell-McArdle and Myles McCormack being joined by Finatan Mulholland, Dermot Moynagh and Catriona Ní Ghribín on a variety of instruments.

Delving into a range of hard-hitting lyrics sung in both English and Irish, the interwoven genres remain rooted in Irish tradition and are sure to provide an ambient event for all in attendance.

There will also be a session trail over the weekend that is open to musicians of all abilities.

Speaking of the line-up, SOMA Festival Director, Tíona McSherry, said: “Our team has come up with another stellar programme for festival goers to enjoy this year.

“We’re so excited for the incredible acts we have coming to perform. We hope Castlewellan is as buzzing for it as we are.”

With funding from Newry, Mourne & Down District Council, Foras na Gaeilge, and sponsors and partners Whitewater Brewing Co., Glór Uachtar Tíre, Excalibur Press, Dolmes Climate Action Network, and Cumann Phobail Garbhdhoire, SOMA Festival 2024 tickets are already available and can be purchased for individual events or as a weekend access pass to all concerts.