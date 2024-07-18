SOMA FEST 2024 creates peaceful mind, body and soul space in Castlewellan
Held at The Lodge Business and Cultural Centre, Castlewellan, any SOMA festival goers can avail of the blissful opportunities found inside.
A variety of different events will take place each day, with collated workshops being separated into set spaces to ensure everyone gets the most from their interests.
The Healing Arts space is the go-to spot for physical tranquillity in The Lodge, boasting movement and breathing classes that promise to calm anyone.
The tent offers more well-known practices such as Yoga Nidra, Vinyasa Yoga, Tai Chi and Breathwork as well as unusual activities, including a serene Cacao and Sound Bath, spiritual martial art Qi Gong, holistic-centred Somatics and more.
Mind, Body & Soul coordinator Kathryn Shaw said: “Soma Mind Body & Soul is a space to move, breathe, connect, explore and express. It is an event that provides all involved many different routes to better physical, mental and emotional health. My hope is that we all come away connected as a more resilient community with tools to live life fully.”
Alternatively, anyone hoping for a more hands-on experience can step inside the Mythic Crafts room, where they can revel in learning a new craft.
Not only does the enticing list include activities such as willow weaving, printmaking, copper smithing and a herbal workshop, but all completed creations can be taken home as a cherished memory of the alternative weekend.
The Holistic Hall offers another crafty vibe, with the in-house fair promoting small, independently-owned businesses selling everything from sweet-smelling candles to aesthetically pleasing artwork.
As well as meeting the faces behind the handmade goods, SOMA Festival visitors can also take advantage of the taster Reiki, reflexology and massage sessions.
Finally, the Serenity Tent provides visitors with a relaxation space to meet friends for a chat or just sit alone to rejuvenate and enter into a state of mindfulness.
SOMA Festival Director, Tíona McSherry, spoke of the behind-the-scenes team who have worked hard to provide such a varied event line-up, saying: “It takes a dedicated group of people to attempt to pull any festival off, not to mention doing it for the love alone.
“A big thank you to all of our funders and sponsors, in particular Whitewater Brewing Co. and Newry, Mourne & Down District Council, and the wonderful volunteers who help make the SOMA Festival a reality.”
The SOMA Festival runs between 19th-21st July and full details including tickets can be found at www.linktr.ee/thesomafestival
