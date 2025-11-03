Spook-tacular Success! K9 Clubhouse Halloween Party Raises £300 for Charity”
Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland — November 2025
K9 Clubhouse celebrated Halloween in style on Friday with a spook-tacular party that saw over 30
dogs of all shapes and sizes join in the fun. From playful pups to seasoned daycare regulars, the
Clubhouse was full of wagging tails, fancy-dress costumes, and festive spirit.
The event included a costume competition, with the top prize going to Woody the Cockapoo,
who delighted everyone dressed as Woody from Toy Story. Honourable mentions went to a host of
other creative canine costumes, from pumpkins to superheroes!
Beyond the fun and games, the event also had a heart-warming purpose — raising funds for Irish
Husky Rescue, K9 Clubhouse’s chosen charity for 2025. Thanks to generous donations from
clients and supporters, the Clubhouse raised approximately £300 to help support huskies in need
across Ireland.
Owner Jill Moore said:
“We’re absolutely thrilled with the turnout and the generosity of our wonderful clients. The dogs had
an amazing day, and we’re so proud to have raised funds for such an important cause. Events like
this remind us just how special our K9 Clubhouse community is.”
K9 Clubhouse, based at Unit D4, Valley Business Centre, Newtownabbey, provides a safe, fun,
and enriching daycare environment for dogs, focusing on welfare, behaviour, and socialisation.
To see photos from the Halloween party or learn more about K9 Clubhouse’s upcoming events, visit
www.k9clubhouse.co.uk or follow @k9clubhouseNI on social media