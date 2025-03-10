Sports clubs hit cash jackpot

16 sports clubs in Northern Ireland have won a share of a pot of £400,000 of vital funding from Flutter UKI which has been distributed through leading grassroots sport charity Sported.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Brain Injury Foundation in Newry has had its work to boost support for adults who have been injured, using sport as a way to keep them engaged with the local community.

And it plugs a vital gap in ensuring their service remains viable, said Frank Dolaghan from the Foundation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This funding from Flutter’s Cash4Clubs is hugely important to a club like ours that depends on external funding for the day to day running of the club,” he said. “Our main aim is to support adults who have acquired brain injuries and help to reduce their social isolation. This grant will allow us to expand the provision of our competitive opportunities in pool and boccia. Boccia is specifically designed for those suffering with motor conditions, and this grant is going to improve access to this sport.”

Sports clubs can expand through the Cash4Clubs scheme

Trojan’s Youth Club is set to introduce a new scheme to support learning disabilities in Londonderry, building on its existing work in the city to help young people through sport.

Clare Wright said: “This Cash4Clubs grant will help us to facilitate a 12-week programme of exercise and sport to help adults with learning disabilities. We have about 180 players at present and I’ve no doubt that this grant will help us support more players from the wider community. Trojans is more than just a sports club; it’s an outlet for the wider community and expanding our operations through this grant will be a huge plus for the area.”

It is one of many clubs running activities from American Football to Zumba that are being awarded a £2,000 grant by Flutter UKI this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Working with Sported, the Cash4Clubs programme put a particular emphasis this year on bids that from clubs seeking to drive participation in sports and fitness.

Sported’s head of marketing Mark Woods said: "More than 700 clubs from across the UK and Ireland, spanning a massive variety of sports, submitted applications for the scheme and our priority was to support recipients delivering real impacts into their communities. So many of these groups are addressing barriers to participation to ensure that no-one is excluded from sport and physical activity due to financial, societal or physical challenges.

“But we know every penny is precious in what they do. The funds provided through Cash4Clubs underline the huge impact which even a modest grant can have on these organisations, and it will make a difference to the people they serve."

Kevin Harrington, Chief Executive of Flutter UKI, said Cash4Clubs initiative was a key part of the group’s global commitment to improve the lives of 10 million people in the communities where it operates by 2030 as part of their Positive Impact Plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Community clubs are the bedrock of sport in the UK and Ireland, and we are committed to doing everything we can to help these smaller organisations continue to make a big difference to people’s lives.

“Last year we doubled our funding from £200,000 to £400,000 after receiving so many applications. The number of clubs needing financial assistance continues to grow, which indicates the real value these grants have for local grassroots organisations, many of which are existing on a shoestring.”

World darts ace Chris Dobey hit the bullseye in Sunderland – by surprising a local deaf darts team. joining them for a quick practice session at The Victory - the only deaf-run pub in the UK.

He was there to reveal the team has secured a ‘Cash4Clubs’ grant –which will fund training gear and cover the costs associated with competing in tournaments, including the Deaf Darts Organisation's Grand Slam in Leicester in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After delighting the Sunderland Deaf Darts team, Dobey stayed around to give players some vital tips with the help of a sign language interpreter – and admitted the visit had a far bigger impact on him than expected.

He said: “It was really humbling to see the passion this team has for darts and to understand how important it is to them. It’s much more than a sport; it’s a social outlet and a place to build friendships.