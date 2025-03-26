SRC student wins iPad from Department for the Economy survey

Previous Southern Regional College Essential Skills student Nicole Loughran has been chosen as the lucky winner of an iPad for completion of the Further Education (FE) College Leavers Survey which is issued annually by the Department for the Economy (DfE).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The FE College Leavers Survey collects information from students in Northern Ireland who have achieved a regulated qualification at Level 3 or below. The survey helps to measure the impact and outcomes of FE students and provides an insight into the career and skills development of students from Northern Ireland. All survey participants are entered into a prize draw to win an iPad after completion of the short survey.

Nicole Loughran, who studied Essential Skills at SRC’s Lurgan campus, won the iPad following completion of the tenth annual survey for the academic year 2022/23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly McKenzie, Head of FE Policy in FE Division who presented the iPad to Nicole commented: “I am delighted to be here today in SRC to meet Nicole and hear of her learning journey. I would like to wish her every success for the future”.

Nicole Loughran being presented with an iPad which she won following completion of DfE’s Further Education Leavers Survey.

Lee Campbell, Principal & Chief Executive of Southern Regional College added: “Congratulations to Nicole on winning the iPad from the Department for the Economy. We are pleased to have been part of her educational journey and wish her all the best with any further study she may undertake and with her career”.

The 2023/24 survey for FE students who completed their qualification in the academic year 2023/24 is now open. All FE students who have completed their qualification are encouraged to complete the short questionnaire which consists of several tick box questions and provides them to opportunity to win an iPad. Questionnaires have been emailed to all eligible students.