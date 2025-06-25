Stena Futura successfully completes sea trials

Stena Line has announced that Stena Futura, the first of its new hybrid ferries destined for the Irish Sea, has successfully completed its sea trials in China.

The completion of the sea trials is a significant milestone in the build Stena Futura and the vessel is on schedule to enter service on the Belfast-Heysham route in late Summer.

Sea trials are designed to test the vessel at sea to demonstrate the proper function of the ship to ensure that all systems are fully operational and in line with agreed specifications. The tests include areas such as engine performance and endurance, fuel consumption, navigation and radio equipment, emergency systems, speed tests, maneuverability, engine and thruster tests as well as safety tests.

Once operational, Stena Futura and sister ship Stena Connecta will enhance freight capacity by 40% on the Belfast-Heysham route in response to an increase in customer demand for services between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

The two hybrid vessels will play a key role in Stena Line’s sustainability journey. They will be enhanced with built in technologies that will be able to utilise both battery propulsion and shore power, when available.

Niclas Martensson, CEO of Stena Line said:"It is with great excitement that we announce that Stena Futura has successfully completed its sea trials. The Irish Sea region continues to be a booming market for Stena Line, and the significant boost these ships will provide to our freight capacity on the popular Belfast – Hesham route will be welcomed by the market.