Strumming up business from Ballyclare to the big stage

Meet the Ballyclare-based guitar maker single-handedly designing and producing bespoke guitars for world-famous musicians from Lewis Capaldi to The Killers

It started as a dream – but now he’s making guitars for some of the world’s best-known musicians in America and beyond.

Chris Moffitt, founder of Kithara Guitars, left university and a promising career in property investment in 2018 to pursue his passion - becoming a world-class guitar maker. Now, thanks to support from Go Succeed, Northern Ireland’s enterprise support service, Chris is refining the direction of his creative business amidst a period of restructuring.

Raised in a creative home, where he played guitar while his dad worked from a converted garage in their backyard as a traditional sign-writer, Chris developed an early love of music and fine handwork – two passions that now converge in every instrument he builds.

Chris began his unconventional journey by studying guitar making under master craftsman Sam Irwin at the Lagan Lutherie School, with a vision to bring a fresh, creative approach to his trade. To make this dream career a reality, Chris followed in his father’s footsteps, taking over the family garage and transforming it into a fully equipped workshop where he uses his bare hands to create one-of-a-kind guitars bespoke to each guitarist.

Seven years later, Kithara Guitars is going strong, and Chris counts Lewis Capaldi, as well as guitarists for The Killers and Hozier, among his growing list of customers.

“I sold my first guitar to my sister’s friend, and now I’m selling guitars to some of the greatest guitarists in the world”, said Chris.

“I’ve always believed in my passion. From day one, I had a clear vision of where I wanted to go – and that belief is what has driven me forward.”

Every Kithara guitar is a custom creation, developed through close collaboration with each client to ensure it reflects their unique style and sound. Chris is proud to offer a personal, hands-on approach that prioritises quality over quantity.

“I’m not against scaling or growing a team one day – but after taking time to develop the long-term vision for Kithara, I feel a deep responsibility to grow this business organically. I want to focus on the relationship between maker and musician, going on a journey with each individual customer. My top priority is building the best guitars I can. If scaling up ever means scaling down on quality, I’m just not interested.”

After reaching out to Go Succeed, Chris received valuable mentoring that enhanced his business acumen and connected him with the right people to take his business to the next level.

“Go Succeed came in at exactly the right time for me. I’m confident in my craft – building guitars and bringing musicians' ideas to life – but the business side was where I needed support.

“What stood out most was how personalised the experience was. It wasn’t generic advice, it was tailored to me. I had multiple mentors who helped me with everything from financial and marketing advice to the development of a structured business plan.

“My mentor also opened doors by connecting me with the right people, including InterTradeIreland, who are now supporting me with export plans and sourcing materials from overseas.

“As entrepreneurs, we dream big. What Go Succeed did so well was help me to stay grounded without clipping my ambition – offering experienced, realistic advice while still believing in the dream.

“It was all customised to my journey. I told them my story, and they gave me bespoke guidance every step of the way.”

Chris is one of the many entrepreneurs in his local council area to have benefitted and grown from the expert advice and guidance available from Go Succeed. The services provided are delivered completely free of charge via each of Northern Ireland’s 11 councils.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick commented;

“At Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, we are proud to see entrepreneurs like Chris turning their passion into a thriving business with global reach. His story is a testament to the talent, creativity and dedication that exists right across our region.

“Through Go Succeed, we’re committed to supporting individuals at every stage of their journey - providing tailored advice, mentorship and practical tools to help them grow with confidence. Chris’s success with Kithara Guitars shows just how powerful that support can be when paired with true craftsmanship and vision.”