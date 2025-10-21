Successful band applicants for government musical instrument grants scheme revealed

The names of successful applicants to a government grand scheme for bands have been published.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DUP communities minister Gordon Lyons has announced the names of recipients of 134 grants will be issued to bands, individuals, bands and groups from across Northern Ireland under the 2025/26 Musical Instruments Programme.

It lets applicants purchase new musical instruments and replace old ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Minister Lyons said in a statement: “Firstly I want to congratulate all the successful applicants of this year’s Arts Council of Northern Ireland’s Musical Instruments Programme.

Communities minister Gordon Lyons (centre) pictured with Ciaran Scullion, Head of Music and Opera, Arts Council, Joanne Quigley, Newry Chamber of Music, Sreehari Prakasan, drummer, and members of the Cairnalbana True Blues Flute band pictured at Parliament Buildings for the announcement of the successful applicants of the Musical Instruments Programme

"Music is part of our culture and it enriches our cultural experiences.

“I recognise that funding is a challenge for many individuals, bands, groups and organisations across the entire music and arts sector so I am pleased to be able to announce this funding which makes a difference across Northern Ireland.

"I am delighted to see an increase in awards from 119 last year to 134 this year with increased capital investment from £823k in 2024/25 to £1.1m in 2025/26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This demonstrates the need and I will continue to support those who strive to improve the standards of musicianship in Northern Ireland.

“I am also very pleased to see the spread of funding reaches all local council areas.”

The funding breaks down as:

94 bands (£819,405);

12 professional and non-professional performing groups (£134,928);

And 28 professional musicians (£148,667).

Roisin McDonough, Chief Executive of the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, said: “This funding will reach deep into communities, throughout Northern Ireland, benefiting musicians practicing across a broad range of genres including classical, jazz, traditional, contemporary and electronic music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These instruments will be used to enhance teaching, aid player development and in performances for many years to come.”

The list of the 94 successful bands can be found here: artscouncil-ni.s3-assets.com/Musical-Instruments-Awards-for-Bands-October-2025.pdf