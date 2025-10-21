Successful band applicants for government musical instrument grants scheme revealed
DUP communities minister Gordon Lyons has announced the names of recipients of 134 grants will be issued to bands, individuals, bands and groups from across Northern Ireland under the 2025/26 Musical Instruments Programme.
It lets applicants purchase new musical instruments and replace old ones.
Minister Lyons said in a statement: “Firstly I want to congratulate all the successful applicants of this year’s Arts Council of Northern Ireland’s Musical Instruments Programme.
"Music is part of our culture and it enriches our cultural experiences.
“I recognise that funding is a challenge for many individuals, bands, groups and organisations across the entire music and arts sector so I am pleased to be able to announce this funding which makes a difference across Northern Ireland.
"I am delighted to see an increase in awards from 119 last year to 134 this year with increased capital investment from £823k in 2024/25 to £1.1m in 2025/26.
"This demonstrates the need and I will continue to support those who strive to improve the standards of musicianship in Northern Ireland.
“I am also very pleased to see the spread of funding reaches all local council areas.”
The funding breaks down as:
94 bands (£819,405);
12 professional and non-professional performing groups (£134,928);
And 28 professional musicians (£148,667).
Roisin McDonough, Chief Executive of the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, said: “This funding will reach deep into communities, throughout Northern Ireland, benefiting musicians practicing across a broad range of genres including classical, jazz, traditional, contemporary and electronic music.
"These instruments will be used to enhance teaching, aid player development and in performances for many years to come.”
The list of the 94 successful bands can be found here: artscouncil-ni.s3-assets.com/Musical-Instruments-Awards-for-Bands-October-2025.pdf
The recipients in the other categories can be found via this link: artscouncil-ni.org/resources/musical-instruments-awards