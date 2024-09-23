SuperValu & Centra NI secure prestigious wins at Retail Industry Awards in London

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Musgrave Northern Ireland and its SuperValu, Centra and MACE brands were honoured last week at the 2024 Retail Industry Awards with four top titles and three highly commended accolades.

McPolin’s Centra in Annaclone was awarded the sought-after Independent Retailer of the Year title (in the up to 1,500sq ft group) while Conway’s Centra Dunman in Cookstown won the Forecourt Retailer of the Year award (up to 3,000 sq ft).

Musgrave Retail Stores NI fought off stiff competition from Co-op, Henderson Retail and Sainsburys Local to be awarded the coveted title of Convenience Retailer of the Year while the team at SuperValu Downpatrick won the Store Team of the Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lusty’s Centra Larne was highly commended in the Drinks Retailer of the Year category while Mace Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast received a highly commended accolade for Independent Retailer of the Year. Among nine finalists, Centra NI was runner up in the Symbol Group of the Year section.

Sharon McPolin and father Frank, of Centra Annaclone receives Independent Retailer of the Year award

Commenting on the awards, Head of Retail Operations at Musgrave NI, Caroline Rowan said: “I would like to congratulate McPolin’s Centra Annaclone, Conway’s Centra Dunman and SuperValu Downpatrick, which along with their teams, competed against some of the best stores in the UK to achieve these top awards. Their commitment and dedication to serving their local communities with the best in modern convenience retailing is unwavering and these awards are testament to that. A very well done also to our stores which were highly commended and to those which made the finals.

“I am also very proud that Musgrave Retail Stores, covering the SuperValu and Centra brands, was recognised as Convenience Retailer of the Year, recognised for the breadth of our product offer, our involvement with our communities and our work on sustainability.”

Sharon McPolin, Centra Annaclone owner added: “Our store underwent a major refurbishment earlier this year to convert to the Centra brand and we are absolutely thrilled that all our hard work has paid off. To be recognised as the best independent store in the UK in our category is an accolade of which we are very proud. We look forward to continuing to provide excellent service, extensive choice and value for money for our customers for many years to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Conway, owner of Centra Dunman said: “We are delighted to have won the Forecourt Retailer of the Year Award and be among the best in the UK. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service, high standards and a comprehensive range across our store and forecourt and I’d like to thank the entire team for their continuous hard work.”

Peter and Daniel Conway of Centra Dunman in Cookstown, pick up Forecourt Retailer of the Year award

Widely regarded as ‘The Oscars’ of the grocery sector, the Retail Industry Awards reward excellence and outstanding achievement across a broad range of categories, recognising independent retailers alongside the large supermarket groups.

Winners:

· Musgrave Retail Stores NI – Convenience Retailer of the Year (SuperValu and Centra)

· Independent Retailer of the Year (up to 1,500 sq ft) – McPolin’s Centra Annaclone

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Forecourt Retailer of the Year (up to 3,000 sq ft) – Conway’s Centra Dunman Cookstown

· Store Team of the Year (company owned) – SuperValu Downpatrick ighly Commended

· Independent Retailer of the Year (up to 1,500 sq ft) – Mace Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast

· Drinks Retailer of the Year – Lusty’s Centra Larne