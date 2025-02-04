Swann backs Rare Cancers Bill

Robin Swann MP lends his support to Dr Scott Arthur MP’s "The Rare Cancers Bill" in Parliament and has highlighted how important it is that the legislation covers all of the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rare Cancers Bill aims to incentivise research and investment into the treatment of rare forms of cancer. If successful, the Bill would do so by:

Placing a duty on the Government to further support research and innovation for rare cancers.

Placing a further duty on Government to review the Orphan Drug Regulations with regards to patients with rare cancers.

Ensuring that patients with rare cancers can be easily contacted about relevant research and clinical trials.

The former Health Minister Robin Swann said: “Unfortunately, 47% of cancers diagnosed in the United Kingdom are rare or uncommon cancers, and 57% of cancer deaths are due to these rare and uncommon cancers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robin Swann MP with Bill proposer Dr Scott Arthur MP

“Adequate support by government for research and trials and ensuring that patients have access to and information about these trials is key, and that’s why I am very happy to lend my support to this Bill.

“What we also need to do, however, ensure that this applies across the UK. We cannot have cancer patients disadvantaged or left without access to lifesaving or life-lengthening measures because of the corner of the UK they live in.

“As Health Minister tackling the number of cancer deaths was an important priority to me and that’s why I launched the Cancer Strategy for Northern Ireland in 2022.