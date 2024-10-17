Sydenham Co-op relaunches following major makeover to ‘transform’ the store

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Co-op relaunches its Sydenham store (Thursday, 17 October) following a six-week programme of works and improvements to ‘totally transform’ the store.

Located in Connsbrook Avenue, Sydenham (Belfast), the 1,000 sq ft store supports 14 local jobs and serves up an enhanced focus on fresh and chilled produce and local ranges alongside meal ideas and everyday essentials; bakery and dairy products; food-to-go and meal deals; Fairtrade products; ready meals; pizzas; vegan and plant-based products.

The online home delivery of groceries is available via Deliveroo, Just Eat and Co-op’s own online shop – shop.coop.co.uk - with orders picked fresh in the local store and then delivered quickly and conveniently in the community

Vicky Hutchinson, Co-op Store Manager, said: “The whole team is delighted to have had the opportunity to invest in Sydenham - the store has been totally transformed, and with new refrigeration we have enhanced our range of fresh products. We are really enjoying welcoming our members and customers back into their Co-op. It is always our aim to operate at the heart of local life and we have worked to develop the range, choice and added services to create a compelling offer to serve and support our community, conveniently.

"Co-op also has a focus on delivering value, with member price savings across a wide range of everyday essentials so that the people who own our business, our member-owners, benefit every time they shop.”

Co-op is one of the world’s largest consumer-owned co-operatives, with its history dating back 180 years.

Members of Co-op own the business and play an intrinsic part in the governance of the organisation, enjoying a wide number of benefits including member-only price savings across a wide range of everyday essentials, and personalised offers via the Co-op Membership App.

More information about the benefits of Co-op Membership is available by visiting www.coop.co.uk/membership