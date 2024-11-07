• Mark O’Gara has been appointed General Manager, Sysco Northern Ireland. • Gareth Clements has been appointed Head of Sales, Sysco Northern Ireland. • New hires will strengthen the leadership team, contributing to Sysco’s long term growth ambition across Northern Ireland.

Sysco, Ireland’s leading foodservice specialist, has appointed two new members to its senior management team in Northern Ireland in line with its long-term growth strategy which aims to see the Northern Ireland operations double over the next four years.

Mark O’Gara has been appointed as General Manager, Sysco Northern Ireland and Gareth Clements has been appointed as Head of Sales, Sysco Northern Ireland. The appointments come as the foodservice specialist prepares to open its new state-of-the-art facility at Nutt’s Corner next year.

Speaking on the new appointments, Mark Lee, Chief Executive, Sysco Ireland said: “I am delighted to welcome Mark and Gareth to the Sysco team. Together they bring a combined 55 years’ experience and an unparalleled knowledge of the hospitality and foodservice industry. They will play a key role in leading the Sysco team as we bring our enhanced services and extensive high-quality product range to new and existing customers throughout Northern Ireland.”

Mark O’Gara has more than 25 years’ experience working in Wholesale and Supply Chain Operation. Mark’s previous roles have included Warehouse Manager at Wincanton plc and Operations and Regional Manager at AAH Pharmaceuticals.

In his new role, Mark will be accountable for all operations across Northern Ireland and will be an important player in the company’s overall network on the island.

His role will entail managing warehouses and transport depots within the northern region where he will be responsible for operational decision making as well as professional development and succession planning. Mark will also work closely with Sysco’s commercial team to develop and support meaningful partnerships with the foodservice specialist’s customers.

Previously National Head of Sales at Lynas Foods, Gareth has more than 30 years' experience in the foodservice industry. His career began in his family’s off-sales and alcohol wholesaling businesses, he then made the move into the hotel sector where he qualified as a chef.

Following his culinary career, Gareth took up a sales role at O’Kane Food Service business in Lisburn and has spent the past eighteen years in frontline sales and management roles.

As Head of Sales for Sysco in Northern Ireland, Gareth will play a critical role in driving revenue growth, exploring new business opportunities across Sysco’s channels and marketplace, and ensuring customer satisfaction.