Sysco Ireland announces new partnership with the Italian Trading Authority
A diplomatic and political delegation including the Deputy Minister for Enterprises and Made in Italy, Valentino Valentini, Ambassador Faganello, the ITA and the Italian-Irish Chamber of Commerce visited Sysco Ireland’s Dublin facility on Monday March 24 to formalise the initiative which aims to strengthen Sysco Ireland’s collaboration with the Italian Government and reinforce the positioning of ‘Made in Italy’ products.
Commenting on the partnership, Chief Executive Officer of Sysco, Mark Lee said: "Sysco is delighted to welcome our Italian partners to our Dublin facility to formalise this agreement which confirms our commitment to supporting the marketing of authentic Italian food and beverage products. Over the past few years, we have seen a dramatic growth in the popularity and demand for Italian food in Ireland and, as a leader in the food service industry, we are best placed to meet that demand with quality products. It is in working closely with the ITA that we can guarantee the authenticity and exceptional quality of our Italian offering to customers.”
Giovanni Sacchi, ITA London Director said: “The agreement signed today by ITA LONDON and Sysco Ireland represents another crucial step in promoting our Italian products in international markets. Thanks to initiatives like these, our excellence finds new growth opportunities, both through Large-Scale Retail (GDO) and e-commerce.
“In 2024 alone, 17 international marketplaces were involved, with 2,000 Italian companies from various sectors participating. This partnership will further strengthen the presence of Italian agrifood products in Ireland. In 2024 Italian agri-food exports to Ireland reached and exceeded 400 million euros with an increase of over 10% compared to 2023.
“With enthusiasm, we embark on this journey together with Sysco in Ireland, confident in the success of the initiative and the positive impact it will have for all involved.”
Sysco’s commitment to quality is underscored by the appointment in 2023 of Italian Sourcing Manager, Michele Esposito. With over 15 years of experience in the Italian food industry, Michele has curated a collection of authentic, high-quality Italian-sourced products, many of which had never been brought to Ireland before, to Sysco’s customers.
Speaking at the event Michele Esposito, Italian Sourcing Manager, at Sysco said: “It has been an exciting time for Italian cuisine in Ireland, so much so, that Sysco’s sales team now has three Italian Specialists who work across Ireland to provide our customers with expert advice on its Italian food range and products.
“The contract agreement we have signed with the ITA will see us undertake several marketing activities across the Sysco Store, our sales brochures, across our social media and at events and showcases both internally and externally.” He continued.