Sysco Ireland to deliver thousands of ready-packed food boxes to families in need

• Sysco Ireland is set to deliver 2,500 food boxes to families. • Sysco Ireland have partnered with 35 charities to roll out Purpose Month across the island of Ireland.

Sysco, Ireland’s largest foodservice specialist, is set to deliver 2,500 ready-packed food boxes as it launches its annual Purpose Month initiative this November.

Sysco Purpose Month, which was first rolled-out in 2023, will once again see colleagues across the four major sites, Cork, Dublin, Limerick and Lisburn, volunteer more than 200 hours to prepare and donate thousands of ready-packed food boxes to families in need.

A global initiative, this year will see Sysco Purpose Month in Ireland build on the success of its inaugural year, as the company partners with 35 charities, nominated by Sysco employees, including The Simon Community, SVP, Food Banks, Family Resource Centres and other charities throughout the country.

Each box is packed with ready to use goods and food basics and will be delivered by Sysco Ireland’s dedicated transport team to the nominated charity, who, in turn, will distribute the boxes directly to those families who need them the most.

Speaking on the annual initiative Martina O’Donnell, HR Director, Sysco Ireland, said; “Now in its second year, the Purpose Month project is one that is incredibly close to the heart of everyone who works for Sysco Ireland. It represents a collective effort by our colleagues across Ireland to deliver on the company’s purpose of Connecting the World to Share Food and Care for One Another.

"At a time when charities are working harder than ever, we are delighted to play our part in supporting communities, and it is especially important to us that each of the charities involved has been nominated by Sysco employees.”

Speaking on the impact the initiative has on their local community in Derry~Londonderry, Karen Mullen, Foyle Foodbank said: “We have over 150 referral agencies who work in partnership with us and refer those in need of our support. Last year we supported around 1,000 households with Food Hampers.

"This year, we expect the need to be even greater and are preparing for that. We couldn't do this vital work without the support of businesses such as Sysco.”

While Lynsey Agnew, Lisburn Foodbank said: “The boxes Sysco donate to us are more than just packages—they are lifelines. Thanks to Sysco’s generosity, we are able to make a tangible difference, alleviating hardship and fostering a sense of solidarity in the heart of our community.”