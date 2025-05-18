Tarang musical event
Hosted by Lighthouse Enterprise, an arts initiative founded by Belfast resident and cultural advocate Sudeshna Biswas, the performance transported listeners on a sonic journey of Indian classical music rooted in centuries-old traditions.
Shakir Khan, known for his deep command of ragas, captivated the audience with the soulful timbre of the sitar — an instrument rarely heard live in Belfast. For many Irish attendees, it was a first-time immersion into the depth and complexity of Indian classical music, blending rhythm, melody and meditative expression.
The evening was more than a concert; it was a celebration of cultural dialogue and unity. “Music has no borders” said Biswas, welcoming guests to what she called “a space for shared experience beyond language.” Shakir echoed this sentiment, dedicating the performance to “a Belfast that listens, evolves and embraces the new while respecting its past.”
Audience members reflected on the event as a symbolic moment for the city. “This is the Belfast we’ve dreamed of — curious, open, peaceful,” said local resident Fiona Jiandani.
As echoes of the sitar faded into the evening, it was clear that the program left a lasting impression — not just as a concert, but as a statement of a more cosmopolitan, inclusive Belfast, far removed from the city’s troubled history. With this program being a big success Lighthouse Enterprise aims to host similar programs in the future with support from the local community.