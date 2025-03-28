Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Met Office issue optimistic forecast for Northern Ireland, suggesting the country is set to bask in temperatures just below 20°C

Although it may feel more like winter than spring at the moment, Northern Ireland is in for a big change next week, with temperatures set to soar just below 20°C, giving the region a taste of summer.

Advanced weather models, including the GFS weather system, show that Northern Ireland, alongside England, Scotland, and Wales, will experience a period of warmer, drier, and sunnier conditions starting early next week and continuing into the weekend.

Following a week of windy weather and heavy showers, conditions are set to improve gradually from this weekend. Temperatures in Northern Ireland will reach the mid-teens (15-16°C), with some local areas seeing highs in the high teens (18-19°C).

The real shift will be felt on Tuesday, with plenty of sunshine expected and highs of around 17°C. Wednesday will bring even warmer conditions, with temperatures rising to 18°C, and Thursday and Friday could see highs of 19°C, all while sunny weather is forecast to dominate.

Confirming the upcoming change, The Met Office stated: “Whilst it’s rather chilly in Northern Ireland today, with heavy showers and thunderstorms, the weather is expected to settle down in the coming days and turn warmer.

"16-17C is possible in the west by Tuesday. It will be fairly cloudy at times with some patchy rain, but Tuesday looks to be the driest and sunniest day in the 5 day outlook.”

They continued: “Looking at the temperatures for Northern Ireland up to and including Wednesday I can see values widely in the mid-teens (15-16C) and perhaps up to the high teens (18-19C) in localised places.

"Northern parts of the UK may experience some cooler spells, so that may clip values a little. This cooler intrusion also limits the confidence that we have on Northern Ireland experiencing higher value temperatures.”