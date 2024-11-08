TechFoundHer Book Club Welcomes Marcia Dawood to Share Insights on Impactful Angel Investing

TechFoundHer’s Book Club is back on Monday, 11 November, with an exclusive opportunity to hear from Marcia Dawood—an early-stage investor, TEDx speaker, and author of Do Good While Doing Well.

This online event will take place from 7pm to 8:15pm and will be hosted by Suzanne Mills, a leading global innovator and startup ecosystem builder.

Marcia Dawood, who has invested in more than fifty early-stage companies and funds, will discuss how angel investing can be a vehicle for meaningful change, allowing individuals to align their financial goals with positive social impact. Her book, Do Good While Doing Well, explores the power of angel investing to drive change while generating financial and emotional rewards.

Attendees will hear from Marcia about her journey from being an investor in early-stage companies to serving on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee, her role as a venture partner at Mindshift Capital, and her leadership in initiatives like the award-winning documentary Show Her The Money.

Máirin Murray CEO TechFoundHer and Marcia Dawood an early-stage investor, TEDx speaker, and author of Do Good While Doing Well.

The event will be introduced by Máirín Murray, founder of TechFoundHer, who will welcome attendees. Suzanne Mills will then lead the book club discussion, diving into key themes from Marcia’s book, exploring the world of angel investing, and helping attendees understand how to leverage investments for social good.

“This online event is an amazing opportunity for entrepreneurs and founders to get into the ‘head’ of a US-based angel investor and discover their rationale for investing. Marcia Dawood has such a positive message and her book is a rallying cry for those who want to do good, to consider investing in impact focused for profit companies.” explained Máirín.

In her TEDx talk Do Good While Doing Well, Marcia Dawood said: “If we really want to effect change, we can start to invest in the things we care about on a much larger scale. It also includes where we spend our time and finding ideas being worked on that haven’t reached the public yet to support.

“We need to start to look at for-profit companies as well as non-profits. After spending an award-winning career in sales, marketing and operations for one of the largest education providers, Marcia Dawood now works on making people’s dream come true.”

The event promises to be an inspiring evening of discussion, where attendees will learn practical insights into how they too can use their investments to contribute towards creating a positive social impact, while also earning financial returns.

TechFoundHer invites anyone interested in impactful investing and empowering women-led initiatives to join this complimentary online event.