Tennyson welcomes Your School Your Club funding boost for Lismore

By Peter Lavery
Contributor
Published 20th Jan 2025, 17:03 BST
Updated 21st Jan 2025, 09:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Alliance Deputy Leader Eóin Tennyson MLA has welcomed news that Lismore College, Craigavon is to receive significant investment in its sports facilities.

Three schools are set to benefit from £500,000 of Sport NI funding through the Your School Your Club initiative. Made possible thanks to funding from the Northern Ireland Executive, the scheme opens up the school sports estate for community and club use to enhance community access to sport through improved school facilities.

The Upper Bann MLA said: “I very much welcome this additional investment in facilities at Lismore College which will support opening up of the school sports estate for wider community and club use.

“Lismore is already a school at the heart of the community in Craigavon, and this scheme will support the development and enhancement of strategic partnerships."

Related topics:CraigavonNorthern Ireland Executive
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice