Tennyson welcomes Your School Your Club funding boost for Lismore

Alliance Deputy Leader Eóin Tennyson MLA has welcomed news that Lismore College, Craigavon is to receive significant investment in its sports facilities.

Three schools are set to benefit from £500,000 of Sport NI funding through the Your School Your Club initiative. Made possible thanks to funding from the Northern Ireland Executive, the scheme opens up the school sports estate for community and club use to enhance community access to sport through improved school facilities.

The Upper Bann MLA said: “I very much welcome this additional investment in facilities at Lismore College which will support opening up of the school sports estate for wider community and club use.