Tennyson welcomes Your School Your Club funding boost for Lismore
Three schools are set to benefit from £500,000 of Sport NI funding through the Your School Your Club initiative. Made possible thanks to funding from the Northern Ireland Executive, the scheme opens up the school sports estate for community and club use to enhance community access to sport through improved school facilities.
The Upper Bann MLA said: “I very much welcome this additional investment in facilities at Lismore College which will support opening up of the school sports estate for wider community and club use.
“Lismore is already a school at the heart of the community in Craigavon, and this scheme will support the development and enhancement of strategic partnerships."