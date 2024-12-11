Tesco Banbridge calls on donation of toys to children diagnosed with cancer

Tesco customers in Banbridge can gift a toy to local children in need this Christmas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tesco Banbridge Superstore is organising a collection of toys in store until Monday, December 16, and sharing these with B Positive, a charity supporting children diagnosed with cancer. The donated toys will be distributed to the children staying in hospital over the Christmas period, to make their Christmas a little brighter.

Lynsey Graham, Community Champion at Tesco Banbridge Superstore, said: “We are so proud to support this great cause year-round and with our toy collection this Christmas. Thank you to all our amazing customers for being so generous with their donations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tesco is also making a financial donation of £25,000 to the Salvation Army this year to support their ongoing efforts in providing essential services and support to vulnerable families during the festive season.

Donation point at the Tesco Banbridge Superstore.

Claire De Silva, Head of Communities at Tesco, said: “Our stores are committed to supporting local children and their communities year-round, and our annual toy collection campaign is a wonderful way for our customers and colleagues to come together to make a real difference at Christmas.

“It's great to see Tesco Banbridge Superstore partnering with B Positive this year to ensure that every child experiences the magic of Christmas.”