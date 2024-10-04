Tesco shopper selects Rascals N' Ruffians to receive a £5,000 donation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Saturday 21st September, Tesco customers at Newry Extra were given the chance to take part in a lucky dip to find a specially created gold version of Tesco’s famous blue voting token.

Rascals N' Ruffians was one of three local charities that customers could vote for to receive the £5,000 Golden Grant as part of Tesco’s Stronger Starts scheme.

Cara Rocks, Secretary at Rascals N' Ruffians, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be chosen by a member of the public for this funding award. It will make an incredible difference to all the children who currently attend our playgroup this year, and for future years. To have our own sensory room, is a dream come true and has been a long-term goal for us as a community. On behalf of our children, thank you so much.”

Over one hundred Tesco stores across the country took part in the Golden Grants event, with £500,000 in total being donated to good causes that help children and young people.

Celebration with Customer Experience Manager Gemma Shields and Community Champion Laura Hudson

Golden Grants are awarded twice a year as part of Tesco’s £8 million Stronger Starts grant programme, in partnership with the charity Groundwork UK.

Stronger Starts grants help schools and children’s groups provide nutritious food and healthy activities that support young people’s physical health and mental wellbeing, such as breakfast clubs or snacks, as well as purchasing equipment for healthy activities.

Claire De Silva, Tesco Head of Communities said: "We know that £5,000 can make a huge difference to a school or community project, so we are incredibly proud to have been able to award Golden Grants to over one hundred schools and local projects to support the vital work they do for our children and communities. Our Stronger Starts programme continues to support our local communities year-round, and we encourage all customers to get involved by using a blue token to vote for a local project they feel will benefit people in their community."