Texas leaders from Bazaarvoice unite for Belfast global summit

Thirty leaders from Texas-based tech company Bazaarvoice met in Belfast last week for a four-day global strategy summit focused on collaboration. The significant meeting in Northern Ireland follows the successful relocation of some team members to Belfast, marking a new chapter in the company’s commitment to global integration and operational excellence.

Delegates from across the company’s America, Canada, India and Belfast offices welcomed celebrated author Matthew Skelton to the summit where he delivered a masterclass on the topic of his acclaimed book, Team Topolgies. Examining team structure for fast flow and business agility, the workshop provided senior leaders with practical tips and advice to enhance collaboration even further across its global network.

Speaking at the summit, Simon Loxham, Vice President of client experience at Bazaarvoice Belfast, said: “Hosting our global summit in Belfast was a strategic decision for many reasons. Situated between our headquarters in Texas and our site in India, it serves as a central meeting point that enhances collaboration and global alignment. It also provides an opportunity for the senior leaders of Bazaarvoice to meet our Belfast team, who have played a key role in the success of the company.

“The Team Topology workshop delivered by Matthew Skelton was a huge success and we thank him for sharing his insights on efficiency and communication within teams. Optimising our team structure remains a priority, especially with the relocation of some US tech team members to Belfast. Overall, we want to enhance our capability to deliver software at pace and ensure quality remains high.”

