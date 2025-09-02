The Bannatyne Group launches new app to support Belfast members’ fitness goals

The Bannatyne Group has launched a new app designed to help members get the most from their fitness journey, making it easier than ever to plan, track and enjoy their workouts.

The app allows members to browse, book and manage their favourite classes quickly and easily, removing the hassle from scheduling. It also offers access to B:Coached, where members can meet a fitness professional for a personalised induction, receive expert guidance on using equipment, and have a tailored plan created to suit their individual goals.

With a personalised digital gym programme powered by AI, members can enjoy workouts designed around their lifestyle, ambitions and progress, all delivered straight to their phone. The app also introduces a range of interactive challenges, giving members the opportunity to take part in friendly competitions, climb leaderboards and stay motivated.

Integration with popular apps and wearables including Fitbit, Garmin and Whoop means every step, lift and heartbeat can be tracked in one place, helping members to monitor their progress and celebrate their achievements.

