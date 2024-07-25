The impact of domestic abuse and violence on the LGBTQIA+

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

To mark Belfast Pride Festival 2024, the Labour Relations Agency hosted a 'Safe at Home, Safe at Work' Panel Discussion event on the impact of domestic abuse and violence within the workplace, particularly focusing on the LGBTQIA+ community.

The event, featuring panellists from local support organisations, highlighted the need for employers to create a supportive and open environment for all employees and recognise that domestic abuse is a workplace issue.

Belfast Lord Mayor, Councillor Micky Murray provided the opening address, and lawyer and trusted adviser to several local pride groups, Jude Copeland led the discussion, featuring representatives from HERe NI, The Rainbow Project, Women’s Aid, Men’s Advisory Project, The Equality Commission, Irish Congress of Trade Unions, and the Labour Relations Agency.

