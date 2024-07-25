The impact of domestic abuse and violence on the LGBTQIA+
The event, featuring panellists from local support organisations, highlighted the need for employers to create a supportive and open environment for all employees and recognise that domestic abuse is a workplace issue.
Belfast Lord Mayor, Councillor Micky Murray provided the opening address, and lawyer and trusted adviser to several local pride groups, Jude Copeland led the discussion, featuring representatives from HERe NI, The Rainbow Project, Women’s Aid, Men’s Advisory Project, The Equality Commission, Irish Congress of Trade Unions, and the Labour Relations Agency.
The event also highlighted the importance of responding to the current Department for the Economy consultation on domestic abuse safe leave. This progressive legislation will provide up to 10 days’ paid leave, to address related issues. The consultation is open until 27 September and can be accessed on the Department for the Economy’s website.
