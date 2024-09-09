The Plough cuts new deal with Lisburn Rugby

The Plough Inn, Hillsborough has announced details of a shirt sponsorship deal with local sports club Lisburn Rugby Football Club (LRFC). The rolling year partnership will see The Plough feature as the main front of shirt sponsor for the men’s 1XV shirts and on the sleeve of all new club playing kit, including ladies and youth, manufactured throughout the deal.

The iconic Plough Inn was acquired last year by the McGlone Family (Dormans Hospitality Group), one of the best-known families in the NI hospitality industry and as their Commercial Manager Ryan McGlone says, supporting local and community organisations continues to be an important consideration for their future development.

Ryan McGlone said: “At Dormans Hospitality Group we believe taking over such a well-known venue as The Plough places a duty of care on us to not only work closely with local businesses and attractions but also be as supportive as we can to the local community who have helped to make The Plough the success it is today.”

“Local institutions like Lisburn Rugby Football Club are an important part of the community providing a range of sporting and social activities for local people, and we are delighted to embark upon this exciting partnership with them.”

Kenny Millen (LRFC), Michael Keating, Captain, Gareth Gardiner (The Plough) and Michael Knowles

Dormans Hospitality Group operate a growing hospitality and entertainment portfolio across Norther Ireland including Dormans, Mary’s Bar, Tipsy Tap, Slims Healthy Kitchen and Secrets Nightclub Magherafelt and Fiddlers Rest in Portglenone.

Speaking on behalf of Lisburn Rugby Football Club, Director of Rugby Michael Knowles said: “We are delighted to welcome our new senior squad shirt sponsor The Plough onboard and are looking forward to working with the team at Dormans Hospitality Group to ensure the new partnership is as mutually beneficial as possible.”

“The Plough is very much at the heart of the community in Hillsborough as are we in nearby Lisburn so we feel there are a number of synergies which can be developed jointly to the benefit of our shared local communities. Here’s to even greater success on and off the pitch in 2024/25.”