The race is on with Super Trowel’s Newry regional heat
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This year marks a significant milestone with the first ever regional competition taking place on the island of Ireland. The event was the second of five regional heats in the 2025 competition series and marks a pivotal moment for bricklayers locally to demonstrate their skills.
On the day, seven teams each consisting of a bricklayer and hod carrier, battled it out to build walls under the watchful eyes of judges and to competition requirements. Contestants were allowed two hours prior to the competition, to set their starter courses of blocks and bricks, with the actual contest consisting of a pressurised 60-minute duration, followed up by a 20-minute jointing and pointing up period.
Points were awarded for the number of bricks laid. But deductions were also enforced for any bricks that did not meet the judges’ strict marking criteria. Ash Mahoney along with hod carrier Reece Keane, were triumphant with a first-place win consisting of 634 bricks laid (704 before deductions). Event winner Ash, was no stranger to the competition, having previously competed in Super Trowel regional events.
Among the skilled competitors were former SRC students Shane Roe and Roche McParland. Shane achieved an impressive 3rd place, laying 442 bricks (509 before deductions), bringing 16 years of experience to the competition.
Both Ash Mahony and second place finisher Damien O’Neill will now progress to the Super Trowel National Final which takes place on 13th and 14th August at the NAEC Stoneleigh Park exhibition and conference venue in Warwickshire. One wild card entry from the UK qualifiers is still available for the highest 3rd place finisher. It remains to be seen whether Shane Roe will secure this spot, with regional competition activities concluding at the end of April.
Gareth Mone, Curriculum Area Manager at Southern Regional College commented: “We were delighted to host the 2025 Super Trowel regional heat here at Southern Regional College within our dedicated training centre at the Greenbank campus. Contestants certainly brought the skill of bricklaying to the fore and demonstrated the craftmanship that goes into laying bricks.
"Congratulations to all who took part in the competition, it takes immense courage and nerves of steel to compete under the judges’ intense scrutiny. Here, at the College, we look forward to making this an annual event. Mark your calendars now for next years event.”