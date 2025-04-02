The race is on with Super Trowel’s Newry regional heat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One of Super Trowel’s regional heats took place at Southern Regional College’s Greenbank campus on Friday, March 21. The regional heat gave spectators an insight into the thrill that accompanies the fierce competition that exists within bricklaying. Super Trowel is the ultimate bricklaying competition, celebrating craftmanship, speed and precision. However, it is more than just a bricklaying competition; it is a celebration of skill and determination.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year marks a significant milestone with the first ever regional competition taking place on the island of Ireland. The event was the second of five regional heats in the 2025 competition series and marks a pivotal moment for bricklayers locally to demonstrate their skills.

On the day, seven teams each consisting of a bricklayer and hod carrier, battled it out to build walls under the watchful eyes of judges and to competition requirements. Contestants were allowed two hours prior to the competition, to set their starter courses of blocks and bricks, with the actual contest consisting of a pressurised 60-minute duration, followed up by a 20-minute jointing and pointing up period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Points were awarded for the number of bricks laid. But deductions were also enforced for any bricks that did not meet the judges’ strict marking criteria. Ash Mahoney along with hod carrier Reece Keane, were triumphant with a first-place win consisting of 634 bricks laid (704 before deductions). Event winner Ash, was no stranger to the competition, having previously competed in Super Trowel regional events.

SRC CEO Lee Campbell who closed competition activity at the Super Trowel regional heat alongside Super Trowel founder Jack Dawson.

Among the skilled competitors were former SRC students Shane Roe and Roche McParland. Shane achieved an impressive 3rd place, laying 442 bricks (509 before deductions), bringing 16 years of experience to the competition.

Both Ash Mahony and second place finisher Damien O’Neill will now progress to the Super Trowel National Final which takes place on 13th and 14th August at the NAEC Stoneleigh Park exhibition and conference venue in Warwickshire. One wild card entry from the UK qualifiers is still available for the highest 3rd place finisher. It remains to be seen whether Shane Roe will secure this spot, with regional competition activities concluding at the end of April.

Gareth Mone, Curriculum Area Manager at Southern Regional College commented: “We were delighted to host the 2025 Super Trowel regional heat here at Southern Regional College within our dedicated training centre at the Greenbank campus. Contestants certainly brought the skill of bricklaying to the fore and demonstrated the craftmanship that goes into laying bricks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad