The Vance family, proud Ulster-Scots through and through

During the great migration from Scotland in the early 1600s the first members of the Vans family from Barnbarroch in Wigtonshire arrived in Ulster. When the Rev. John Vans, a Puritan clergyman, Rector of Kilmacrenan, Donegal, and Diocese of Raphoe settled in Ulster fleeing religious persecution in Scotland he took the name Vance, as recorded in the family burial plot and Vance family monument at St. Lukes Parish Church that overlooks the village of Coagh in County Tyrone which the family later founded.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Vance family would spread out across Ulster and Ireland and then to the British Colonies. As typical Ulster-Scots, forged from the heat of battle, and the many adversities faced by generation after generation. Characterised by a strong will, independent and innovative minds, all based on a deep held faith in God they blazed a trail of glory wherever they went.

Many of the Vances would play very important historical roles, thinking especially of a son of the Rev. John Vance, Dr. Lancelot Frances Vance, and the first of the Vance family to be born in Coagh. He was a Surgeon and Colonel of a regiment of defenders who died in July, 1689 from exhaustion in the great siege of Londonderry. A siege that by resistance to the despotic rule of King James II changed not just European history, but world history. A number of other members of the Vance family would take up residence and help defend the city during the 105 day siege, the longest in British history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In America, some Vances like other Ulster-Scots settled in the Shenandoah Valley part of Appalachian Mountains. Often proudly talking of King William III or King Billy they got labelled Hillbillies. They would play pivotal roles as patriots for independence and loyalists to the Crown in the Revolutionary War of Independence from the United Kingdom, a war I consider the first American civil war as brother turned against brother in the original 13 British Colonies. Andrew Jackson a patriot leader and later the 7th President of the U.S.A., has family links to Vance.

Stevan Patterson at the Vance family monument at St. Lukes Parish Church, Coagh, County Tyrone.

The Vance family like many of those from the Ulster-Scots or Scots-Irish families as we are known in the U.S.A., played so many historically significant roles in the last 400 years. And to this day continue to shape the world we live in. Thinking of James David Vance the current Vice President of the U.S.A., a Vance that could possibly be the 48th President of the U.S.A.

On my side of the Vance family, descendants of the Rev. John Vance, my mother from the Vance’s of Donaghmore, County Donegal and Ardstraw County Tyrone have such a rich history.

My mother’s names eludes to that proud history as she was named Rebecca Mary Jane (all three names having a long history in the illustrious Vance family with Rebecca and Jane being daughters of the Rev. John Vance.) Rebecca would die during the first siege of Londonderry in 1643 while nursing the sick who had flocked to the city for refuge during the Confederate Wars. The Confederate Wars commenced after the Irish Rebellion of 1641 that saw many thousands of Protestants murdered by Roman Catholics in what is considered an Ulster Holocaust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reusing of the same Christian names in the Vance family history, helps to honour ancestors, but it makes it very hard to trace the exact family history. For example the names Francis, William, David, Alexander, James, Thomas, John, Andrew, Samuel, Rebecca, Mary, Jane, Margaret and Elizabeth to name but a few appear time and time again from one generation to the next.Evidenced in my own Christian names (apart from Stevan with an A that’s a story for another day) David Thomas John, some shared with the Patterson side, another proud side Ulster-Scots family.

With the recent interest in the Vance family history because of J.D. Vance, perhaps the restoration of the Vance family monument in Coagh, a popular tourist attraction would be a good idea together with a Vance Tourist Trail. By doing this it will help attract even more tourists.

This will be more important next year as we mark 250 years since the Declaration of Independence on the 4th July, 1776. A key event in the American War of Independence that so many Ulster-Scots played crucial roles in and who helped to achieve liberty for their nation. These strong family ties going back over 400 years will mean more tourists than usual from the U.S.A., will be making their way to Northern Ireland to mark the occasion.