Thiepval Memorial annual service
Thiepval Memorial LOL 1916 held their annual divine service on Sunday 22nd September at the Welcome Evangelical Church in Belfast’s Shankill Area. They were accompanied on parade by Knockloughrim Accordion Band from South Londonderry.
The service was conducted by the County Grand Chaplain of Belfast and Lodge Chaplain Rev. Mervyn Gibson MBE who also conducted the Act of Remembrance as part of the service.
The Lodge express their grateful thanks to the Welcome Church, Knockloughrim Accordion Band, Rev Gibson, the PSNI and all who made the service a success.
