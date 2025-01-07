'This child brought nothing but happiness and joy to our lives': Tributes to tragic 13 year old at emotional funeral for County Armagh schoolboy Tiarnan Trainor

Tiarnan Trainor, who died following a tragic quad bike accident last week.

“For 13 years, eight months and seven days, this child brought nothing but happiness and joy to our lives.”

Those are the heartfelt words of the grieving mother of tragic 13-year-old Tiarnan Trainor, who died after a quad bike accident near Newry last week.

During an emotional requiem mass on Tuesday, mum Majella spoke of her heartbreak at losing a boy she described as “full of love, affection, kindness, adventure, curiosity, divilment, eager to please and stubborn in equal measure”.

Affectionately known to his family as “T.T.”, her beloved son tested his parents, said Majella – but that only made her and his dad Conor love him all the more.

Tiarnan Trainor with his family, in an image that was presented at his requiem mass.

"Life was never dull with Tiarnan,” she said.

"We are blessed as parents to have called Tiarnan our son. We will now have to continue in this world without him, but hold the memory of our beloved Tiarnan on our hearts.

"Sadly for Tiarnan, he was not destined to remain with us – but we will cherish every moment we had to spoil, nurture, love and share in the short life of our beautiful son.”

A much-loved member of the community around the south of County Armagh, Tiarnan was an enthusiastic and respected sportsman in GAA, boxing and soccer, as well as a lorry fanatic who was looking forward to learning how to drive.

A young Tiarnan with his beloved pet dog, in an image presented during the funeral.

A Year 10 pupil at St Paul's High School in Bessbrook, he was recently appointed to the school council and was praised as someone known and respected by the entire school.

His death has devastated the entire area, with an outpouring of grief and sympathy from the many lives Tiarnan touched during his all-too-brief time.

During Tuesday’s mass at Church of the Sacred Heart in Jonesborough, Majella said: “Tiarnan used to often tell me, ‘Mum, I am very popular’ – and I used to look at him and say ‘I bet you are’.

"Over the last few days, the stories and love shared with us for Tiarnan has been exceptional. He packed more than enough into his 13 years of life.

A young Tiarnan with his sisters, Emily-Mae and Aimee, in a photo presented at Tuesday's requiem mass.

"Our lives will never be the same without him, and we will pray for strength in the days, weeks, months and years ahead that we will keep his memory in our hearts and in our minds.

"Conor and I, [Tiarnan’s sisters] Aimee and Ellie-Mae, along with our partners, will miss Tiarnan forever.

"We will be forever proud to call him our son – we love you, Tiarnan.”

Tuesday’s ceremony also heard heart-breaking tributes from two of the 13-year-old’s close friends, as well as featuring a procession of items symbolising his interests and passions ranging from an Armagh GAA jersey, to boots representing his dedication to stylish dressing, to an arm band gifted on his confirmation.

Tiarnan was an enthusiastic sportsman, playing football and GAA as well as taking part in boxing.

Father Seamus White stated a “dark cloud of grief and anguish has descended over south Armagh” in the wake of Tiarnan’s untimely passing.

“Tiarnan’s family and friends were blessed to have him in their lives, as Tiarnan touched so many people in his 13 years,” he added.

“We will never understand why he had to leave us so soon, but out faith tells us that Tiarnan has gone to God.