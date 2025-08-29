The end of the summer parading season will be marked as usual this weekend with the Royal Black Institution's 'last Saturday' in August parades right across Northern Ireland.

Among the many smaller parades there will be six major demonstrations in Antrim, Castlederg, Cookstown, Ballyclare, Dundrum and Limavady.

Thousands of members will take part in the parades, involving around 350 preceptories and 300 bands.

The Royal Black Institution's Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson will address the Cookstown gathering.

He said: “The annual Last Saturday processions are flagship events on the parading calendar.

“We expect to see thousands of supporters turning out at the various locations, where they will see a glorious expression of culture, pageantry, music and history.

“The institution’s principled stance on the Reformed Christian Faith will be to the forefront at all our demonstrations on the Last Saturday, with religious services held at each location.”

The Antrim event – organised by County Antrim Grand Black Chapter and hosted by Antrim Royal Black District Chapter (RBDC) 3 – will involve 79 preceptories and 75 marching bands.

Around 4,500 participants, comprising 2,500 sir knights and 2,000 band members, will be on parade.

Assembling at Fountain Hill, the parade will make its way to the demonstration field on the Randalstown Road, starting at 12 noon. The return route, begins at 4.15pm.

In Ballyclare the City of Belfast Grand Black Chapter are holding their parade.

Sandy Row, Shankill, Ballymacarratt and Ballynafeigh districts are among the seven taking part, with around 3,500 participants on parade, including the members of 24 bands.

Starting at 12 noon, the parade will proceed to the demonstration field at Hillhead Road, leaving again at 4pm.

Castlederg RBDC No 6 are organising the event in their home town, which will see 27 preceptories and a similar number of bands on parade.

Starting at 12.30pm, the parade will make its way to the demonstration field on Castlegore Road, with the return at 3.30pm.

East Tyrone RBDC No 5 are hosting the demonstration in Cookstown, with up to 8,000 participants and 64 preceptories walking the 2.5-mile route.

The parade moves from the assembly point on the Grange Road at 12 noon, with the return parade starting at 3.40pm.

Up to 10,000 participants are expected to turn out at the Dundrum event, organised by Castlewellan RBDC No 3.

The morning parade is scheduled for 11.30, following the route from the Orange Hall to the demonstration point at Ballyloughlin Road, via Main street, Belfast Road and Old Road.

Silver, flute, accordion and pipe bands will comprise the 97 ensembles taking part. The return parade is at 4pm.

In Limavady, City of Londonderry RBDC No 2 are the organisers, and Star of the East RBP 97 Limavady the host preceptory.

Around 35 preceptories and 30 bands - some from the Republic – will attend. The demonstration is being held in the Orange Field on Roemill Road.

The parade will start at 12 noon, with the return set for 3.30pm.