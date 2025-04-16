Three quarters of shoppers in NI have second thoughts about buying new

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gen R is leading the way in Northern Ireland by embracing the Reuse Revolution, with a survey out today revealing 78 per cent of shoppers now shop second hand every month3.

The ‘Re-use, Reduce, Recycle’ generation of mindful shoppers is becoming more cost savvy and environmentally conscious, with nearly a third (31%) of shoppers in the country choosing to buy pre-loved every single week.

The results of a new survey commissioned by the British Heart Foundation (BHF) - which has 680 shops across the UK, including seven in NI - found half of shoppers surveyed in Northern Ireland (50%1) now look to see if they can buy something second hand before buying it new, with more than four in ten (45%) choosing to wait for a second hand find rather than splashing out on buying an item new.

On average, consumers surveyed shop second hand four times per month.

Patrick O’Keefe, a volunteer from the BHF Belfast store with one of their bestselling games.

The cost of living (64%) and sustainability (32%) remain the primary reason for most people shopping second hand, but the hunt for dupes of more expensive high street brands is now driving two in ten shoppers in Northern Ireland (21%) to seek out pre-loved.

Clothes remain top of the shopping list for them (41%) with homeware a top pick for 28 per cent and 22 per cent looking for children’s toys.

Of the 4,504 people surveyed by Censuswide across the UK, 69 per cent of respondents from NI revealed they have second hand homeware, with on average six pieces of pre-loved homeware each. Furthermore, half of NI shoppers (48%1) are planning to buy pre-loved homeware this year.

Other findings from the report show that 52 per cent of people in the country have had to delay buying furniture they need as they could not afford it.

Dianne from the BHF shop in Ballymena with one of their bestselling romance novels.

The findings kick off the month of Reuse Revolution - a BHF campaign raising awareness of the benefits of shopping and donating – preventing good quality items from ending up in landfill, saving consumers money and helping to fund lifesaving research.

The charity retailer further revealed how thrifty shopping habits vary across Northern Ireland, with sales figures showing Belfast shoppers buy the most board games, Ballymena buy the most romance novels, Portadown is best for bedding and Enniskillen is top of the BHF sales charts when it comes to flip flops.

Shop Belfast Biographies & Boardgames Ballymena Romance novels Portadown Bedding Enniskillen Men's Flip Flops

Maureen McElhatton, Area Retail Manager for British Heart Foundation NI, said: “We at BHF NI love that we’re becoming a nation of pre-loved, savvy shoppers, and we’re not surprised. We know our customers love shopping in our stores, and online, and no matter what your shopping habit - whether you’re buying a boardgame in Belfast, bedding in Portadown or flipflops in Fermanagh, you can visit your local British Heart Foundation shop, or browse our online stores, to pick-up some unique bargains.

Toni Crawford, Thomas McCreery and Alice Graham from the BHF Enniskillen store with their bestselling range of flip flops.

“This month we are asking the public to join the Reuse Revolution and shop, upcycle or donate second hand homeware, clothes and toys while helping to raise funds for life saving heart research.”

In a year, the BHF saves over 54,000 tonnes of goods from going to waste. Find your nearest British Heart Foundation shop here.